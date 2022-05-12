The Begging action, new content & features

We are enjoying polishing the game and adding interesting detail. Artist Life Sim is designed to be a fairly challenging roguelite that will result in defeat (or death) if the player is not masterful in balancing their key stats such as health, sanity, wealth and passion. That’s why the game has 10 different defeats and 7 different victories, and that’s why we will keep expanding the features that increase replayability.

The begging action is a skill that appears by itself during destitute poverty, and provides an additional chance for the player to postpone or escape being defeated by poverty. It can be used when talking with a friend or for begging in the city streets. It usually only resets the poverty timer, but sometimes a generous passerby can donate more than just pennies.

Version 0.10 summary

New action: Begging. Only available during destitute poverty.

New content: 12+ new background images.

Better music: dynamic music tracks now have greater variety thanks to cross-using some tracks for multiple related emotions, plus some totally new tracks.

New feature: many painting types now allow painting 1 of each card type, instead of excluding using certain card types entirely.

New feature: some card slots now have indicators showing if they consume, merge or reset cards (this feature will be further expanded).

Friendship progression levels now have updated visuals.

The highest level of friendship is now represented as a variety of different fruits.

The game now shows artist lifetimes in playable character victory legacies

Tweaks & Fixes