Sea of Thieves Release Notes - 2.5.2

As our third time-limited Adventure ‘The Shrouded Deep’ reaches its conclusion, Season Six Community Day springs up to keep pirates busy in the interim while the Pirate Emporium is treated to a colourfully regal restock. And if you still haven’t fully explored those Sea Forts, whet your appetite with the original Season Six trailer...



Our time with Season Six is growing short, so as we head into its final month, keep reading for all the info on what’s new and incoming between now and the next Adventure!

Another Community Day arrives this month, with freebies, sales, multipliers and more for players setting sail and sharing their stories, ideas and endeavours! Meanwhile, Season Six isn’t quite done with Twitch Drops yet...

Season Six Community Day (May 14th)



Continue to unlock even more cosmetics throughout Season Six with Twitch Drops! Stay tuned to Sea of Thieves social channels to find out when Twitch Drops will be active for Partnered streamers, allowing players to earn more items from the Twilight Hunter set. Find out how to link your accounts and more on our dedicated Twitch Drops page.

Find out more about Season Six Community Day here . Twitch Drops

Finally, visit the Sea of Thieves merchandise store for a celebratory sale with SoT products discounted by 30% using the code COMMUNITYDAY at checkout. There’ll also be a unique Season Six Community Day T-shirt, only available to buy on the day!

Tune in to participating streamers on Community Day and earn the Gilded Phoenix Banjo. Head to our Twitch Drops page now to link your accounts.

Head to the Pirate Emporium to find a variety of items on sale at hefty discounts!

All players will also be able to earn double gold and reputation throughout the day.

This time, the Renown multiplier will be in players’ hands! Tweet using the hashtag #SeaOfThievesCommunityDay to help boost the Community Emissary Grade and multiply the Renown earned by all players across the seas, speeding up that climb through the 100 levels of Season Six.

All players setting sail during Season Six Community Day will be gifted the exclusive Season Six Community Day Flag and bonus Wing Flap Emote. Be sure to fly that flag when you set sail!

May brings opportunities to mimic the most majestic of fish via the extensive Lionfish collection. Meanwhile, the Pocket Crab and Pocket Rat emotes broaden your animal friendship options, and it’s your last chance to pick up this Season’s Plunder Pass!

Season Six Plunder Pass



Available only from the Steam Store, this bundle contains the Lionfish Costume, Hurdy-Gurdy and Weapon Bundle, 550 Ancient Coins and a free 25,000 gold bonus for use in the Outpost shops! Head to the Steam Item Store to find out more.

After a sneak peek in a previous update, players can finally get their hands on the Chest Hide Emote as a freebie while visiting the Pirate Emporium! Aquatic Elegance Bundle (Store Only)

Players can choose between a whiskered Pocket Rat or a pinchy Pocket Crab! Freebie Chest Hide Emote

Players looking for a less needy companion while out at sea can now purchase a pocket pet, brought out when using the emote. One of a range of adorable interactions will be performed each time.

Expect some psychedelic jams when you’re rocking out with this harlequin hurdy-gurdy. Groovy. Pocket Pet Emotes

Get to grips with four dazzling new weapons inspired by the striking yet toxic lionfish. Lionfish Hurdy-Gurdy

While wearing this graceful outfit, players can perform the Courtly Dance Emote. Lionfish Weapons

Send ripples throughout the tavern with this regal costume set, containing masked and unmasked variants of the Lionfish Costume.

A Lionfish Essential Ship Bundle is also on offer, including just the core ship cosmetics at a discount. Lionfish Costume

Revel in piscine prestige with the ostentatious Lionfish Ship Collection! In addition to the main bundle, a majestic Collector’s Figurehead and Collector’s Sails can be purchased separately.

This Season’s Plunder Pass offers early access to the complete Spring Blossom ship set, the evolving Forest’s Blessing Costume and other items of upcoming Emporium stock, and can be purchased at any time through the Pirate Log, Pirate Emporium or Steam Item Store . Lionfish Ship Collection

Anyone wishing to take full advantage of Season Six rewards can still buy the Plunder Pass. Any rewards unlocked will become available upon purchase, so players who have raised their Renown throughout Season Six can instantly see their hard work rewarded before the Season ends.

Eastern Winds Jade Set



Pirate Legends can now purchase the Dark Adventurers Tattoo from the Pirate Legend Hideout.

The Outpost shops now offer the remaining items from the Eastern Winds Jade set. Players can use their gold to acquire these newly introduced weapons, clothing items and ship components. Dark Adventurers Tattoo

World Encounters



Brigantine and Galleon crews will now encounter additional Phantoms during the Haunted Islands part of this Voyage when compared to solo and duo crews.

Sirens encountered below the waves will now leave longer pauses between uses of their abilities to give players more breathing room between attacks. Legend of the Veil Haunted Islands Balancing

Morrow's Peak Outpost seems to now be lying dormant due to decreased volcanic activity, meaning crews will no longer encounter island volcanic threats on this island. Deep Sea Enemy Encounters

With the wreck of the Killer Whale now cleared, the area has been reclaimed by the skeletal hordes. Crews may once again spy the ominous ship cloud in the sky, signifying an encounter with a Skeleton Fleet. Morrow’s Peak Activity

As the summoning ritual of ‘The Shrouded Deep’ has drawn to a close, the Megalodons have returned to their usual behaviour patterns. Crews can once again encounter Megalodons emergently while out at sea.

Gameplay



When caught in the explosion radius of a firebomb while aboard a Sloop, players should no longer be knocked back.

Larinna once again offers the Barrel Disguise and Rolling Dice Emotes.

When players attempt to deliver treasure to an incorrect location, the supporting tooltips now clearly display the correct location.

Players will no longer find Pondies near Sea Forts.

Players who have rebound the ‘More’ key for radial menus will now find their shanty shortcut key is unbound if the same key is selected.

Players who have enabled Virtual Keyboard while playing on console will now find that text chat continues to function as expected when switching to Steam.

When using the ‘Disable Controller Input on PC’ option, controller input will now be disabled entirely and no longer remain available in menus.

‘The Art of the Trickster’ – Dying in combat during the Captain of the Lair encounter no longer makes the Captain disappear and result in blocked progress. Legend of the Veil Voyage



Larger crews will no longer unlock additional progress towards the True Legend Commendation and achievement within the Legend of the Veil.

Treasure items collected following the Ghost Garrison encounter should no longer disappear if the Voyage is completed before they’re handed in.

When a Veil Stone is added to the Veil of the Ancients, the visual effects can still be seen even when looking away from the Veil itself.

The chance of heavy fog during a Ghost Garrison encounter has been reduced.

An appropriate impact audio effect is now heard when Ancient Phantoms are hit with swords.

The lit torch of an Ancient Priest should no longer be visible after they have disappeared.

The Veil of the Ancients arriving or being removed from a player’s ship is now accompanied by visual effects.

Targeting the front entrance of a Ghost Garrison no longer prevents damage to the nearby area.

Belle should no longer disappear before her lantern during cutscenes. Environment



Players should no longer become stuck under tree branches on Old Faithful Isle.

Players should no longer become stuck within palm trees at Ancient Spire Outpost.

‘Shores of Gold’ – When approaching the encounter with the Gold Hoarder, players should no longer be able to get stuck behind the Siren statue located before his lair.

‘Captains of the Damned’ – Players should no longer fall through the geometry while moving through Isla Tesoro. Visual and Audio



Ship sails viewed from a distance while in a storm no longer flicker.

The Naval Commander Short Hair no longer intersects with the player on a range of larger body types.

When the Ghost Hull is equipped, all beams on the Sloop now have the darker-coloured wood.

Title iconography for Athena’s Fortune rank 30 has been revised.

Food being cooked should no longer visually flicker when changing between cooking states.

The glowing lantern lights of the Killer Whale wreck are no longer present when the Adventure is inactive.

The glowing light effect from a mermaid is no longer extinguished when looking away from the mermaid.

When viewing the Barrel Bombardier Hull from a distance, players should no longer see glowing parts of the hull disappear as they move towards it.

When the Skeleton Fort at Shark Fin Camp is active, crews descending to the Shrine of Hungering should no longer hear overlapping music within the Shrine.

Players equipping Forest’s Blessing Costume 3 should find that their equipped hair or beard no longer interferes with the costume’s mask.

Large pirates performing the Cheer Emote should no longer see their pirate’s hands intersecting with their body.

When Ritual Skulls are returned to Larinna, the correct Bilge Rats artwork is now used in notifications.

Portuguese language is now spelt correctly in the language settings.

Players can no longer see a gap in the Thriving Wild Rose Blunderbuss when held.

With the Spring Blossom Figurehead or Capstan equipped, experiencing an earthquake in The Devil’s Roar should no longer cause the petals to shake erratically.

Chests placed on top of the Legendary Capstan now sit correctly above the capstan.

The line of the Scorched Forsaken Ashes Rod now has a glowing effect throughout.

Inside a flooded Ancient Vault, the bubble effects on water pouring from the statues now appear from the correct source. Performance and Stability



Optimised the performance of floating items on the water surface, improving server performance.

Network improvements made to improve server performance.

Optimised retrieval of player inventories to improve server performance.

Improved client stability for some users experiencing repeated crashes at launch.

Improved client stability across general gameplay to reduce scenarios where players may exit the game unexpectedly.