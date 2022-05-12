Update v0.0.2.70 : Engine 512 update.

Share · View all patches · Build 8727884 · Last edited 12 May 2022 – 17:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Patch Notes: Update v0.0.2.70

Development continues as art direction and art quality is being refined slowly while rendering quality and internal engine features have been improved and streamlined for better productivity, compatibility and performance.

Since this update features internal rendering engine changes that offer a better foundation for production, this will be considered a significant patch.

This update is nicknamed the Engine 512 update because most textures being used are 512x512 and todays date is 5-12.

Engine 512 Update.

Rendering now uses Texture Arrays.

All Normal maps have been removed.

Normal Map detail is approximated using diffuse.

Gtexture directory removed.

Texture data is now a single data file for swift loading.

Nearly all textures used are 512x512.

Metallic Materials now have better reflective property or "metalness".

Cubic Environment Mapping is currently active.

Art Changes

Speeder Hovercraft : ReDesigned as a 1 engine utility craft.

Striker Hovercraft : ReDesigned as a 2 engine striker craft.

Test Texture platforms can be found near 0,0 map corner.

Texture Test floors are for development testing and troubleshooting.

Test Texture floors can be deleted using Shift+Left Click.