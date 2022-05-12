40 local currencies now available in KARDS

Dear community,
We have a small but convenient update from the KARDS team for you:
We have introduced 40 local currencies to the KARDS store. You will see Diamond bundle prices in your local currency (if supported by Steam) instead of the default USD.
How it was in the past
In the past, you saw the price of Diamond bundles in the KARDS store (Diamond bundles are our only real-money items) in USD even though your local currency was different. On the actual checkout and the payment screen, Steam shows you your local currency (assuming Steam supports your local currency).
This was quite inconvenient as you always had to convert the USD price shown in the client to your local currency that you actually pay.
How it is now
From today (May 12, 2022), the KARDS store will show the price of Diamond bundles in your local currency and no longer in USD as default. You will see the same currency in the game client and on your actual payment screen.
No more hassle trying to figure out how much the item will cost in your own currency. We believe that this makes things more straightforward.
All prices have been converted with the latest exchange rates and are as close as possible to the USD price.
List of local currencies
Following Steam, the following local currencies will be shown in the client and the checkout screen.
USD - United States Dollar
AED - UAE-Dirham
AUD - Australia Dollar
BGN - Bulgaria Lev
BRL - Brazil Real
CAD - Canada Dollar
CHF - Switzerland Franc
CLP - Chile Peso
CNY - China Yuan Renminbi
COP - Colombia Peso
CRC - Costa Rica Colon
CZK - Czech Republic Koruna
DKK - Denmark Krone
EUR - Euro Member Countries
GBP - United Kingdom Pound
HKD - Hong Kong Dollar
HUF - Hungary Forint
IDR - Indonesia Rupiah
ILS - Israel Shekel
INR - India Rupee
JPY - Japan Yen
KRW - Korea (South) Won
KZT- Kazakhstan Tenge
MXN - Mexico Peso
MYR - Malaysia Ringgit
NOK - Norway Krone
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
PEN - Peru Sol
PHP - Philippines Peso
PLN - Poland Zloty
QAR - Qatar Riyal
RON - Romania Leu
SAR - Saudi Arabia Riyal
SEK - Sweden Krona
SGD - Singapore Dollar
THB - Thailand Baht
TRY - Turkey Lira
TWD - Taiwan New Dollar
UAH - Ukraine Hryvnia
UYU - Uruguay Peso
VND - Viet Nam Dong
ZAR - South Africa Rand
