40 local currencies now available in KARDS

Dear community,

We have a small but convenient update from the KARDS team for you:

We have introduced 40 local currencies to the KARDS store. You will see Diamond bundle prices in your local currency (if supported by Steam) instead of the default USD.

How it was in the past

In the past, you saw the price of Diamond bundles in the KARDS store (Diamond bundles are our only real-money items) in USD even though your local currency was different. On the actual checkout and the payment screen, Steam shows you your local currency (assuming Steam supports your local currency).

This was quite inconvenient as you always had to convert the USD price shown in the client to your local currency that you actually pay.

How it is now

From today (May 12, 2022), the KARDS store will show the price of Diamond bundles in your local currency and no longer in USD as default. You will see the same currency in the game client and on your actual payment screen.

No more hassle trying to figure out how much the item will cost in your own currency. We believe that this makes things more straightforward.

All prices have been converted with the latest exchange rates and are as close as possible to the USD price.

List of local currencies

Following Steam, the following local currencies will be shown in the client and the checkout screen.

USD - United States Dollar

AED - UAE-Dirham

AUD - Australia Dollar

BGN - Bulgaria Lev

BRL - Brazil Real

CAD - Canada Dollar

CHF - Switzerland Franc

CLP - Chile Peso

CNY - China Yuan Renminbi

COP - Colombia Peso

CRC - Costa Rica Colon

CZK - Czech Republic Koruna

DKK - Denmark Krone

EUR - Euro Member Countries

GBP - United Kingdom Pound

HKD - Hong Kong Dollar

HUF - Hungary Forint

IDR - Indonesia Rupiah

ILS - Israel Shekel

INR - India Rupee

JPY - Japan Yen

KRW - Korea (South) Won

KZT- Kazakhstan Tenge

MXN - Mexico Peso

MYR - Malaysia Ringgit

NOK - Norway Krone

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

PEN - Peru Sol

PHP - Philippines Peso

PLN - Poland Zloty

QAR - Qatar Riyal

RON - Romania Leu

SAR - Saudi Arabia Riyal

SEK - Sweden Krona

SGD - Singapore Dollar

THB - Thailand Baht

TRY - Turkey Lira

TWD - Taiwan New Dollar

UAH - Ukraine Hryvnia

UYU - Uruguay Peso

VND - Viet Nam Dong

ZAR - South Africa Rand