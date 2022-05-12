 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Immortal Life update for 12 May 2022

Emergency Update For Cloud Save

Share · View all patches · Build 8727755 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Good evening, brothers and sisters:

An unexpected issue with the Steam Cloud saving system forced us to push a quick patch to prevent more players to lose their save files after today’s update. If you find your save lost, please visit the following directory and search for a folder named “SaveData_backup”.

C:\Users[Your Username]\AppData\LocalLow\YiFangStudio\ImmortalLife\MyImmortalLife. Or, alternatively: press Win + R and search “AppData” to jump into this folder. Then, rename the file to "SaveData"(delete the “_backup” part of its name). If your save file is lost forever, please contact Steven Zeng ( stevenzeng@2pgames.net ) to look for an alternate solution.

Regarding the changes made to fix this, we’re removing the option of choosing between loading the cloud save or the local save file if one of them is empty. The game just will load the most recent one. In addition to this, we also fixed a bug that allowed you to keep playing with 0 HP.

We’re super sorry for the main inconveniences this issue may have caused you,
Yifang Studio & 2P Games

Changed depots in console branch

View more data in app history for build 8727755
一方灵田 Depot 1201231
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.