Emergency Update For Cloud Save

Good evening, brothers and sisters:

An unexpected issue with the Steam Cloud saving system forced us to push a quick patch to prevent more players to lose their save files after today’s update. If you find your save lost, please visit the following directory and search for a folder named “SaveData_backup”.

C:\Users[Your Username]\AppData\LocalLow\YiFangStudio\ImmortalLife\MyImmortalLife. Or, alternatively: press Win + R and search “AppData” to jump into this folder. Then, rename the file to "SaveData"(delete the “_backup” part of its name). If your save file is lost forever, please contact Steven Zeng ( stevenzeng@2pgames.net ) to look for an alternate solution.

Regarding the changes made to fix this, we’re removing the option of choosing between loading the cloud save or the local save file if one of them is empty. The game just will load the most recent one. In addition to this, we also fixed a bug that allowed you to keep playing with 0 HP.

We’re super sorry for the main inconveniences this issue may have caused you,

Yifang Studio & 2P Games