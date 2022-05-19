Beat Saber v1.22.1 With Beta of the New Level Editor Released

Hey players, we just released the update v1.22.1. This new release brings the awaited Beta version of the new Level Editor! Make your own levels in the new 3D interface with the latest features such as Arc and Chain Notes. You can access the level editor in the Main Menu. The Level Editor is still work in progress, and you may come across minor issues or unfinished features. We'll continue improving it coming forward. Check out the list of the known problems down below.

We’re preparing much more detailed documentation, in the meantime, you can watch the live stream recorded by Freeek and Kolezan.



Release notes

New 3D Editor internally built from the ground up, designed alongside with the beatmappers

Includes Variable BPM Functionality (recently used in our Electronic Mixtape)

Supports Arcs and Chain functionality

Includes new V2 and V3 lighting systems, introduced alongside our Billie Eilish Music Pack and OST 5 respectively

Environment lighting is rendered in real-time as you are making the chart (Live preview)

Known Issues

Loading of unsupported songs is not defined (can result in crash)

Using shortcuts and UI also triggers events in the editor (placing / deleting blocks) and typing into UI elements will change the current editor state (change notes, obstacles etc…)

Toggling “Static lights” won’t clear current lights and needs restart of session (not the game itself)

Rotation of lights can get into wrong state and show incorrect preview, solved by restarting game entirely

Visual bugs in basic events mode

Chains are displayed as Arc

Alt - Tabbing out of editor keeps Alt pressed in editor - fix by pressing Alt again

Using X while placing rotation block will toggle triplet mode and rotation to 180 degrees at the same time

Event counter is not accurate due to group system - it counts only basic events for now

Beatmap info list won’t be updated if you back out of beatmap

Editor will freeze if you try to access deleted beatmap outside of editor (delete it in inspector)

Changing cover image and song after beatmap is created results in undefined behavior

Red blocks can be placed in One Saber maps

If you have JUST created a new chart, when trying to leave back to ‘song info’ screen, the ‘no and quit’ button on the ‘do you want to save?’ prompt will not function and bug the editor, requiring a full restart.

If you create a group event and step filter is selected, and the starting light ID# is, for example 10, and the group has more than 10 lights, it functions correctly. If you copy this event box to another lane that has less than 10 lights in it, and save the map, the map will no longer open until the issue is rectified manually in the .dat file. This issue also is what causes maps not to load in different environments sometimes after light shows have been created.

Play / Stop / Rewind buttons don’t work (use space to control it)

Using the Copy Difficulties menu, the user is unable to copy objects and/or lights across game modes with the same chosen Difficulty

Depending on the language set in Windows, some input fields require commas instead of dots as decimal dividers

Quirks by design

Changing environment may result in inflated .dat file and some events may appear as missing

This is result of how loading works - it shows only events supported by the environment

It WON’T delete the events, but they won’t be visible in that environment

Camera settings from game will impact preview in editor

Bpm field is used only for initial settings of bpm for the song and then it’s used only for UI - any change won’t result in change of bpm and our bpm tool (button next to it) is needed for updating of song bpm

Boost colors may not show in older environments that use a colors scheme that’s unsupported by boost. You can still place the boost color events and such and they will respond appropriately when playing with a boost color-enabled color scheme. This quirk will likely disappear once color scheme options are implemented.

Planned features

360°/90° Level editor

Waveform scaling

Copy, paste, modify events inside groups

Modifying top group events

Update icons

Copy / Paste between pages in top group events

Interactive scrollbar

Settings upgrade, add more customization

Color Scheme Options

Group Event Quality of Life enhancements such as new filters, etc.

If you encounter any other issues or want to share feedback, let us know on our Twitter. Thank you and enjoy!