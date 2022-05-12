Back To The Content!

After working out some kinks with the PlayTest, finally had some time this week to get back to region spawns and quests. Time to patch in all the goodness.

Lots of new Regions have been defined and most have at least some spawns plus POI's.

The way Moongates identify the region has been tweaked. You are encouraged to hop the 'moongate circuit' and then look on your map in the interface menu, zoom out to see where you are.

For those that don't know, that's all the moongates really are, is a closed loop circuit that bounces you around the map until you finally get back to where you started.

There's are 8 hops to finish the loop.

Defined Procedural Quest Types:

Explore (NEW)

Hunt Mobs

Fetch Resources

Message Delivery

Newly defined regions include:

Sea of Woe (need to add water texture back to the sea lol)

Foothills of Mir

Hyraeth

Midlands East

Vilhorn Reach

New POI Zones:

Baraskur (orc and ogre stronghold in Urukstadt)

Germelhausen (undead village in Urukstadt)

Umbergoth (griffins and harpies spawn in Trollkin Mountains near New Minok)

New Faction Zones Defined for Future Use:

Stonewatch, Norgard, Helgate, and Ironwatch Keeps

These keeps are placed strategically near various moongates and will be part of a faction control system in the future. They each have a bindstone that can be used at your discretion.

These new POI's and regions unlock new variations for quests. Also, both faction towns New Minok (order) and Legion Keep (chaos) now have 1 vendor that gives quests paid in silver instead of copper.