 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

House Flipper update for 12 May 2022

Pets DLC is now OUT!

Share · View all patches · Build 8727030 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, Flippers! 👋

Our journey has finally come to one of the most important moments! After more than a year, we can finally say that House Flipper – Pets DLC is out. 🔥

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1569190/House_Flipper__Pets_DLC/

All this wouldn’t be possible without your help, support, and feedback we’ve received throughout the development of our brand new DLC. Huge thanks to you guys for staying with us during this adventure – you’re all amazing. Although Pets DLC is out, this doesn’t mean that we don’t have anything to show you. In fact, we're already working on an extra content update for the Pets DLC that will happen in around 1 to 2 months. Curious to see what we’ve got this time? Then, without further ado, let’s get the party started!

Let's kick it off with a spicy brand new launch trailer so that you can immerse yourself in the coziness of our DLC. Check it out below:

Speaking of coziness – we’ve managed to prepare some macrame goodies! Together with other fabulous additions available in the DLC, it’ll add some warmth to your interior design ideas. Keep in mind that this addition is one of the many that we’re planning to add with an upcoming content update that we've mentioned above!

We’ve also got some fresh screenshots of the new houses available in the game. We usually showcased the Pets DLC properties from the outside perspective, but this time we're inside, and the gorgeousness is real! Let us show you at least some of them:

Also, in case you haven’t seen our infographic, containing detailed information about what is coming with House Flipper – Pets DLC, we suggest checking it below:

That would be it for today's development update, folks! We hope that you will enjoy House Flipper – Pets DLC, and we cannot wait to see your creations and how you spend your time with all of the available animals in the game. Although the DLC is out, it doesn’t mean that our work stops here. As soon as we gather enough feedback from our community, we’ll do our best to bring you regular updates. Last but not least, don’t forget that you can grab House Flipper – Pets DLC with a 10% launch discount,! Don’t hesitate to hop into a completely new flipping adventure with some cute pets by your side.

Have a lovely time flipping!

~Frozen District & Frozen Way teams

Changed files in this update

House Flipper Content Depot 613101
  • Loading history…
House Flipper MacOS Depot Depot 613102
  • Loading history…
House Flipper / DLC Preppers / Windows Depot 613103
  • Loading history…
House Flipper / DLC Preppers / MacOS Depot 613104
  • Loading history…
House Flipper / DLC Gardens / Windows Depot 613105
  • Loading history…
House Flipper / DLC Gardens / MacOS Depot 613106
  • Loading history…
House Flipper / DLC HGTV / Windows Depot 613107
  • Loading history…
House Flipper / DLC HGTV / MacOS Depot 613108
  • Loading history…
House Flipper / Cyberpunk / Windows Depot 613109
  • Loading history…
House Flipper / Cyberpunk / MacOS Depot 613110
  • Loading history…
House Flipper / DLC Luxury / Windows Depot 613111
  • Loading history…
House Flipper / DLC Luxury / MacOS Depot 613112
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.