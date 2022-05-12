Pets DLC is now OUT!

Hey, Flippers! 👋

Our journey has finally come to one of the most important moments! After more than a year, we can finally say that House Flipper – Pets DLC is out. 🔥

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1569190/House_Flipper__Pets_DLC/

All this wouldn’t be possible without your help, support, and feedback we’ve received throughout the development of our brand new DLC. Huge thanks to you guys for staying with us during this adventure – you’re all amazing. Although Pets DLC is out, this doesn’t mean that we don’t have anything to show you. In fact, we're already working on an extra content update for the Pets DLC that will happen in around 1 to 2 months. Curious to see what we’ve got this time? Then, without further ado, let’s get the party started!

Let's kick it off with a spicy brand new launch trailer so that you can immerse yourself in the coziness of our DLC. Check it out below:

Speaking of coziness – we’ve managed to prepare some macrame goodies! Together with other fabulous additions available in the DLC, it’ll add some warmth to your interior design ideas. Keep in mind that this addition is one of the many that we’re planning to add with an upcoming content update that we've mentioned above!

We’ve also got some fresh screenshots of the new houses available in the game. We usually showcased the Pets DLC properties from the outside perspective, but this time we're inside, and the gorgeousness is real! Let us show you at least some of them:

Also, in case you haven’t seen our infographic, containing detailed information about what is coming with House Flipper – Pets DLC, we suggest checking it below:

That would be it for today's development update, folks! We hope that you will enjoy House Flipper – Pets DLC, and we cannot wait to see your creations and how you spend your time with all of the available animals in the game. Although the DLC is out, it doesn’t mean that our work stops here. As soon as we gather enough feedback from our community, we’ll do our best to bring you regular updates. Last but not least, don’t forget that you can grab House Flipper – Pets DLC with a 10% launch discount,! Don’t hesitate to hop into a completely new flipping adventure with some cute pets by your side.

Have a lovely time flipping!

~Frozen District & Frozen Way teams