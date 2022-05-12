 Skip to content

OVR Locomotion Effect update for 12 May 2022

Performance Update (Beta branch)

12 May 2022

v1.0b performance update is released on the beta branch.
Circle / Rect / Point / Wind effect rendering performance have improved. This may prevent frame rate drops when using these effects.
This update is available in the demo version too. You may switch beta brunch from property to try v1.0b.

I aim to improve Room(Circle / Rect) as soon as possible that effect has more overlays than others so it may cause frame rate drops for now. Then, release the full version.

  • kurohuku

