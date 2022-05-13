Black Skylands Versus | Daily Deal -30%

Greetings, Captains!

We have two important pieces of news for you today.

👉 One: Starting today, Black Skylands is 30% off. The sale lasts until May 15th. Join the ranks of our captains and we can conquer the vast expanses of Aspya together!

👉 Two: You can update the game now and get access to an additional mode, Black Skylands Versus!

🔷 More about Black Skylands Versus

**Please note that this is a test mode that may contain bugs or errors. It is only available in English. We've added it to the game as a way for you to have fun with your friends. If people enjoy the mode, we'll put more time into it.**

This is a test PvP mode that runs over your local area network. You enter a parallel version of the Black Skylands universe where two mighty warriors of Aspya, Eva and Walter, face off against one another.

Who is Walter, you ask? Get ready for some backstory...

Walter was initially created to be the main character in Black Skylands, but after many long discussions, we decided to replace Walter with Eva. Now, as you've guessed, they get to fight each other, controlled by you!

We hope you like this small add-on to the main game. Battle your friends, dodge, defeat, and most importantly - have fun!

🔷 How to launch the mode

It's very simple. After you update and launch the game, you have a choice of two modes: regular or Black Skylands Versus. Choose the second one.

🔷 How to play with friends

This mode only supports local two-person multiplayer, so your friend will have to take a break from their important (or not-so-important) business to fight with you literally side by side.

You need two controllers to start the game. The game recognizes them automatically.

If you have problems connecting your PS4 controller or other console controllers (excluding Xbox), download the free program DS4Windows from the official site to help the controllers work properly in Versus mode.

We'd love to hear your feedback after you try out the mode! Enjoy the game, Captains!

