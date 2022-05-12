UI update version 0.750.0.0

Hello executives,

Today I am releasing the new UI update which has been in beta for a few weeks now on Discord which has had some fantastic feedback and great support.

This update is to make the UI look nicer and also to make features in the game easier to understand, you might get a moment of thinking…oh I cant find things, this is perfectly normal with a UI change if you are familiar with the game but soon you’ll find it much better in the end.

This patch also helps solidify the core mechanics of the game which I am now very happy with so you wont be seeing any big concept changes from now on.

Along with the update there are game changes which include:

A new detailed galaxy map where you can see more information about what is going on including transport routes and telemining, you can also control ships in it too.

Research has the level system back in which is tied directly to the promotion system, as you are promoted you gain access to higher tech, this helps focus the gameplay and also encourages use of the lesser techs, plus it stops players shooting to the end of the tech tree and get a super weapon in no time.

There are now multiple ways to add to your promotion, you can sell goods, sell luxury goods which you need gold for, blowing up other ships and capturing outposts.

Industrial only needs to build 1 power station and have a power bar which they can increase if they need more power but also uses more Uranium and produces more waste.

Science only needs to build 1 power station as well and can produce more by buying/finding/researching power cores.

Spy now require a teleprobe in any system they are mining from including the home system, to help with this they get a free teleprobe with a telemining facility.

Power can now be directed into different categories like in the first game.

When at red alert space defences will appear and drain power but at green alert they will not use any energy, ground defences are always on and always use power.

Excavators have had their limit removed and you can now choose what basic resources they can pull out of the ground to help with keeping the basic flow of resources coming in.

Command outpost starter cores can now be bought from the trader or found, they can also be swapped out for better cores but only up to a certain level, however to make a new outpost you can only do this with an Outpost starter power core.

Outpost starter cores can now be stolen.

Outpost cores have now had a redesign and docking bays have been added so that all factions including Executrons can board them.

Outpost core ships are now built at a ship yard

Mining outpost ships are now made at the outpost command.

Doors now have level access with levels 2 and 3 staying closed all the time.

All super weapons can now be built on the asteroid surface.

Mining drones are now faster and can now reach cruising speeds.

Large freight ships and cargo ships have had their speeds increased a little.

Large freight ships now only have 2 docking phases instead of 3 thus speeding them up.

Large freight terminals can now take 2 small freight ships or 1 giant one.

A special Executron mining laser has been added so they can now mine nearby asteroids

AI difficulty can now be set per AI.

The multi tool has been moved to ‘3’ instead of ‘m’ as I am making room for a mini map.

AI should attack more in waves than a constant stream of ships.

Music has been adjusted so that it takes a bit more combat to start the battle tracks.

Various bug fixes across the board.

Still things to fix and sort out but once that's done I plan to add more tech such as more weapons, base artillery etc, a helper tip system to guide new players and explain what things do and concepts, the protestor mode, enhancing the Executron experience, more random events and things to find as part of the adventure/story system and continue to take suggestions to help improve the game.

People have expressed an interest in adding more base security features so I will be looking into this, as well as making it more obvious as what to do as an Executron and how to get into the action as fast as possible.

I also plan on adding ways of donating more money towards the production of the game as a few of you have expressed interest in helping out with development financially beyond buying copies of the game.

Thank you all for your continued support and I look forward to working with you all in bringing the game out of Early access.

Don't forget you can submit bugs, exploits and suggestions through the game via the menu or pressing backtick.

Cheers,

Rob