Render to video update: now with audio track and branding support!

Hey folks! Feels a bit weird to post another update announcement so soon after the previous one but some HUGE progress has been made and released on the beta branch! (Still Windows only for now, Mac coming soon, I promise!)

Render to video can now export with an audio file!

This requires you to have an audio file you want to downmix (Keysight will not generate audio for you, and never will). But by specifying an audio file, you can now render an entire "functional" video in one go and slap it straight on Youtube or anywhere, no editing required! In fact, while you're at it...

Branding and fading animation support in video renders!

Want to show a splash image, watermark or end-card in your videos? Now you can! I've included a "presskit" of Keysight images to act as default branding and give a template, but these images are (of course) user-configurable. You have full control over fade-in/hold/fade-out timing for all elements, including the primary Keysight render itself.

As an example of all this:

This 1080p60 video rendered and exported in just 1m 11s. Audio, splash, watermark and outro were all baked into the video directly by Keysight, from user-chosen files! No editing whatsoever.

Also fixed some pulse issues, updated credits to reflect the wonderful work of HeapUnderflow who is the brains behind the difficult render-to-video stuff.

Stay posted for more exciting 1.5 developments! Aiming to squeeze in one last much-requested feature before full release in June

Happy Keysighting <3