Update: 1.7.1043.12216

Ahoy all fishermen,

Here is a new update that fixes several rare crashes, stuck crane on Atlantic Catcher and swordfish tutorial when using hard/custom game mode + a few more.

NOTE: To avoid issue and make sure the patch is properly installed, we recommend that you Verify Integrity Of Game Files via the Steam Client. You can find info how to do it here.

Changelog

Added missing mackerel quota on Vibeke Cathrin

Adjusted materials for heads on crew, should look less “zombie” now

Fixed issue with crane that could get stuck on Atlantic Catcher

Fixed issue with swordfish sometimes not showing in tutorial when using hard/custom mode

Fixed issue with fish quota not being calculated properly

Fixed several rare crashes

Scallops DLC

Improved thruster force on Ocean Scout

Thanks to Hiddenm and Spijkfighter for helping to sort out a few of these issues. But also thanks to all of you that keep reporting issues, giving feedback and support, we really appreciate that :)