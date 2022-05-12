 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Fishing: North Atlantic update for 12 May 2022

Update: 1.7.1043.12216

Share · View all patches · Build 8726291 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ahoy all fishermen,

Here is a new update that fixes several rare crashes, stuck crane on Atlantic Catcher and swordfish tutorial when using hard/custom game mode + a few more.

NOTE: To avoid issue and make sure the patch is properly installed, we recommend that you Verify Integrity Of Game Files via the Steam Client. You can find info how to do it here.

Changelog

  • Added missing mackerel quota on Vibeke Cathrin
  • Adjusted materials for heads on crew, should look less “zombie” now
  • Fixed issue with crane that could get stuck on Atlantic Catcher
  • Fixed issue with swordfish sometimes not showing in tutorial when using hard/custom mode
  • Fixed issue with fish quota not being calculated properly
  • Fixed several rare crashes

Scallops DLC

  • Improved thruster force on Ocean Scout

Thanks to Hiddenm and Spijkfighter for helping to sort out a few of these issues. But also thanks to all of you that keep reporting issues, giving feedback and support, we really appreciate that :)

Changed files in this update

Fishing: North Atlantic Content Depot 1264251
  • Loading history…
Fishing: North Atlantic - Scallop (1602660) Depot Depot 1602660
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.