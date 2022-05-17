Update 0.3.1

Greetings Elegosians,

Welcome to the next update being released to our Closed Alpha branch.

As always, we are so appreciative of our growing community who continue to provide useful feedback and suggestions as we continue to evolve the alpha build.

This build we have been hard at work tidying up a number of our current systems. The UI continues to see improvements globally including a progress indicator for cutscene skips and a first iteration of an input prompt system. Audio also sees a nice new feature in the form of ducking. We look forward to hearing feedback on our initial balancing of this.

For our fervent modders out there, this build sees a change to the processing of log files and there is now property support for generic URLs and Nexus Mods mod ids. As always, stay up to date on our modding wiki.

On the backend we have updated Unity to the latest LTS version 2021.3. Look out for an upcoming blog post where we will outline some of our back end workings.

Thanks for your continued support and here is what is new:

Improvements

UI

Updated Back and Save button in ManageMods to the new font system

More canvases have been updated to the new font system

Removed fonts no longer used

Added simple UI and progress indicator for skipping cutscenes

First draft of a system for input prompt triggers

Styles modding further implemented and now documented (see below)

Audio

Audio ducking has been added. (This is where other mixer channels automatically lower when the dialogue channel is in use)

Narrative

Updated Ink files to better support the Minotaur encounter

Optimisations to the Dialogue Service now encounters have been added

Modding

Updated modinfo.json to support a property for a generic URL (Link) and a Nexus Mods mod ID (NexusModsId)

Mod processing log files are now per mod and not a giant all-in-one

Styles modding is documented on modding.wiki

World

Optimised collider added to the Garrison building

New props and environment art added to the Garden Fountain and the Servants Quarter area

Minotaur encounter is updated

Feature Requests

Added a height level which instantly kills the player if they fall under the map

Engine

Unity has been updated to 2021.3.1f (LTS)

Updated our version information to be more inline with a Semantic Versioning convention (blog post to follow for further information)

Bugfixes

Moved some crates around on the pier to prevent players from avoiding the narrative encounter

Added some colliders in the Market and Garden areas

Terrain around the Garden Fountain has been tweaked to fill some holes

One of the Guards is no longer dual-wielding daggers next to the Minotaur

Crouching has been modified so if the player leaves the crouching state while unable to stand they * will stand when possible

Known Issues

Settings

Currently, there is no official controller support built into Elegos.

If you do wish to use a controller consider applying the following config as a temporary workaround until we implement official support – learn more here.

Art

Water rises through the ground in some incomplete areas

The entrance to the palace has some graphical issues

Gameplay

Ladders can sometimes knock/bounce the player off them

Player speed can sometimes be inconsistent

Players can sometimes trigger sprint animation on ladders

Some NPCs can walk through structures

NPCs can sometimes be tilted

NPC movement is still in development

Stealth systems are still in development

Narrative interactions are still in development with placeholder storyboards being implemented

General

Combat is in early stages, as such players cannot kill or be killed

Most NPCs are placeholder dummies

Audio is not fully implemented

Art is not final

Performance

Occlusion culling is currently implemented in a very basic form. We have plans to improve this and move the processing to the GPU to improve general performance

A number of our assets utilise LOD meshes, but there are many more we plan to implement

Many colliders are placeholders and may cause some issues

Further tweaks to a number of our graphical features will take place based on feedback we receive about visual glitches and performance on different hardware. This includes systems like reflections, post-processing effects, shadow fidelity, etc.

We are constantly looking to improve our lighting setup whilst also improving performance related to it

We hope you enjoy all of the fixes and improvements listed above.

As always, please report any persisting or new issues through the in-game feedback tool (press F1) or join us in our Discord server and talk to us directly!