Update 0.3.1

Greetings Elegosians,
Welcome to the next update being released to our Closed Alpha branch.
As always, we are so appreciative of our growing community who continue to provide useful feedback and suggestions as we continue to evolve the alpha build.
This build we have been hard at work tidying up a number of our current systems. The UI continues to see improvements globally including a progress indicator for cutscene skips and a first iteration of an input prompt system. Audio also sees a nice new feature in the form of ducking. We look forward to hearing feedback on our initial balancing of this.
For our fervent modders out there, this build sees a change to the processing of log files and there is now property support for generic URLs and Nexus Mods mod ids. As always, stay up to date on our modding wiki.
On the backend we have updated Unity to the latest LTS version 2021.3. Look out for an upcoming blog post where we will outline some of our back end workings.
Thanks for your continued support and here is what is new:
Improvements
UI
- Updated Back and Save button in ManageMods to the new font system
- More canvases have been updated to the new font system
- Removed fonts no longer used
- Added simple UI and progress indicator for skipping cutscenes
- First draft of a system for input prompt triggers
- Styles modding further implemented and now documented (see below)
Audio
- Audio ducking has been added. (This is where other mixer channels automatically lower when the dialogue channel is in use)
Narrative
- Updated Ink files to better support the Minotaur encounter
- Optimisations to the Dialogue Service now encounters have been added
Modding
- Updated modinfo.json to support a property for a generic URL (Link) and a Nexus Mods mod ID (NexusModsId)
- Mod processing log files are now per mod and not a giant all-in-one
- Styles modding is documented on modding.wiki
World
- Optimised collider added to the Garrison building
- New props and environment art added to the Garden Fountain and the Servants Quarter area
- Minotaur encounter is updated
Feature Requests
- Added a height level which instantly kills the player if they fall under the map
Engine
- Unity has been updated to 2021.3.1f (LTS)
- Updated our version information to be more inline with a Semantic Versioning convention (blog post to follow for further information)
Bugfixes
- Moved some crates around on the pier to prevent players from avoiding the narrative encounter
- Added some colliders in the Market and Garden areas
- Terrain around the Garden Fountain has been tweaked to fill some holes
- One of the Guards is no longer dual-wielding daggers next to the Minotaur
- Crouching has been modified so if the player leaves the crouching state while unable to stand they * will stand when possible
Known Issues
Settings
- Currently, there is no official controller support built into Elegos.
- If you do wish to use a controller consider applying the following config as a temporary workaround until we implement official support – learn more here.
Art
- Water rises through the ground in some incomplete areas
- The entrance to the palace has some graphical issues
Gameplay
- Ladders can sometimes knock/bounce the player off them
- Player speed can sometimes be inconsistent
- Players can sometimes trigger sprint animation on ladders
- Some NPCs can walk through structures
- NPCs can sometimes be tilted
- NPC movement is still in development
- Stealth systems are still in development
- Narrative interactions are still in development with placeholder storyboards being implemented
General
- Combat is in early stages, as such players cannot kill or be killed
- Most NPCs are placeholder dummies
- Audio is not fully implemented
- Art is not final
Performance
- Occlusion culling is currently implemented in a very basic form. We have plans to improve this and move the processing to the GPU to improve general performance
- A number of our assets utilise LOD meshes, but there are many more we plan to implement
- Many colliders are placeholders and may cause some issues
- Further tweaks to a number of our graphical features will take place based on feedback we receive about visual glitches and performance on different hardware. This includes systems like reflections, post-processing effects, shadow fidelity, etc.
- We are constantly looking to improve our lighting setup whilst also improving performance related to it
We hope you enjoy all of the fixes and improvements listed above.
As always, please report any persisting or new issues through the in-game feedback tool (press F1) or join us in our Discord server and talk to us directly!
Changed files in this update