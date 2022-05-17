Patch 1.0.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8726011 · Last edited 17 May 2022 – 17:06:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello lovely Festivalists! =)

This is a little bit of a bigger patch, bringing fixes/optimization (whatever you want to call it) to the AI and also a couple of new, community-suggested features!

Changelog:

New: Added a button in the content menu to open the local files directory directly.

New: Added a button to open the operating plan to the festival settings and the line up planner.

New: Bands in the operating plan can now be sorted by different parameters.

New: Worker bases don't have building qualities anymore now.

New: Worker highlighting is a lot more visible now when hovering squads and worker bases.

New: Workers from a worker base can now be joined to a squad directly from the worker base UI.

Fixed: A bug preventing the season achievements to be triggered.

Fixed: A bug where the Spanish localization would not load all texts correctly.

Fixed: Unreachable tasks are now always showing a hint in the notification UI.

Fixed: (Hopefully) fixed a lot of worker issues related to non-executed tasks. Please keep me updated, these are very hard to test!

Optimized: Improved a few texts in the tutorial to make it better understandable.

Please check it out and let me know if you find any issues or problems! =)

Thanks!

Johannes