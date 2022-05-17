Patch 1.0.0.3

Hello lovely Festivalists! =)
This is a little bit of a bigger patch, bringing fixes/optimization (whatever you want to call it) to the AI and also a couple of new, community-suggested features!
Changelog:
- New: Added a button in the content menu to open the local files directory directly.
- New: Added a button to open the operating plan to the festival settings and the line up planner.
- New: Bands in the operating plan can now be sorted by different parameters.
- New: Worker bases don't have building qualities anymore now.
- New: Worker highlighting is a lot more visible now when hovering squads and worker bases.
- New: Workers from a worker base can now be joined to a squad directly from the worker base UI.
- Fixed: A bug preventing the season achievements to be triggered.
- Fixed: A bug where the Spanish localization would not load all texts correctly.
- Fixed: Unreachable tasks are now always showing a hint in the notification UI.
- Fixed: (Hopefully) fixed a lot of worker issues related to non-executed tasks. Please keep me updated, these are very hard to test!
- Optimized: Improved a few texts in the tutorial to make it better understandable.
Please check it out and let me know if you find any issues or problems! =)
Thanks!
Johannes
Changed files in this update