Weekly Challenge 3: Mountain Labs

Every week we upload a new special Weekly Challenge mission. Beat the mission and earn EXTRA BREAKTHROUGHS to be placed on the global leaderboards!

Mountain Labs

Created by user overmind for the map editor competition. Carefully navigate evacuations between remote mountain labs from an increasingly dangerous foe!



This will require careful positioning of the small number of given units, not mention the all-important building placement. Use the power KAPUTNIK and BIG BOY experimental weapons to fly over mountain ranges to deal death from above!

Good luck with the kaiju, mayors.