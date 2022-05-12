 Skip to content

Kaiju Wars update for 12 May 2022

Weekly Challenge 3: Mountain Labs

Share · View all patches · Build 8725956 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Every week we upload a new special Weekly Challenge mission. Beat the mission and earn EXTRA BREAKTHROUGHS to be placed on the global leaderboards!

Mountain Labs
Created by user overmind for the map editor competition. Carefully navigate evacuations between remote mountain labs from an increasingly dangerous foe!

This will require careful positioning of the small number of given units, not mention the all-important building placement. Use the power KAPUTNIK and BIG BOY experimental weapons to fly over mountain ranges to deal death from above!

Good luck with the kaiju, mayors.

