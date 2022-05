Share · View all patches · Build 8725913 · Last edited 12 May 2022 – 11:19:19 UTC by Wendy

Hey,

version 1.1.2 is available. I wish you a lot of fun.

Added:

o Russian UI and subtitles implemented (alpha status)

Changes:

o Y-axis of the mouse can be inverted

o The outro can now be skipped with ESC

In progress:

o Combat system

In planning:

o Additional languages for the UI as well as the subtitles

Fixed:

o Minor repairs

If you find a bug I would be happy if you visit my Discord server and tell me about it. 😊

https://discord.gg/Xf8tabgvTY

Kind regards

Mike