Patch - 0.7.130.15 [Public Beta Only]

This is the Unreal Engine 5 Update "soft" release so we can address bugs/issues before this branch is folded into the default build. You will find bugs/issues but we recommend everyone to partake in this build if they can so we can collect feedback.

How do i opt in?



Change list

Updated Music System to the latest FLAC,MP3 and Wave libraries

Updated saving/loading of Pod Locations/Tower Locations in the SpawnNode to be more modular and DRY (much easier to maintain and track down bugs)

=When doing this, also fixed up the PodLocations saving Landscaping data (since they no longer handle that)

Updated Node defense responses to not be reliant upon static 'spawn pod locations', so dynamically spawn pods should be able to respond and cry for help like other pods do

Fixed an error with the Mercer System 'pod querying' that could result in it always referring to a backup rather than a primary form of pod spreading intelligence

Fixed up units who enter a garrison while Parachuting to EndParachute (rather than keeping it 'floating' above the vehicle)

Spotlight will now properly toggle its visuals on and off, as well as cast shadows again.

Improved Ambient Occlusion on Units and Base Structures.

Flare Ability provides line of sight again

Fixed the Cerberus BMG's ammunition capacity being 500 lower than its starting ammo (made it look like it wouldn't receive ammunition)

Fixed Ammo Runners not thinking they're close enough to deliver ammunition to vehicles (would result in the Runners just 'running up against' vehicles instead of delivering)

Fixed up the SCAR-H starting with less ammunition than its capacity (would result in it needing a refill immediately upon being acquired)

Improved the Medic's healing logic to no longer 'block' trying to heal units if there is an enemy nearby that is outside of the Medic's range to shoot

Additionally, Medics will now immediately query for another target to heal upon finishing healing someone else (should speed up healing multiple units a little bit)

Removed (for now) the 'Are you Sure?' popup for confirming settings changes when exiting the Pause menu: the popup wasn't kept up very well, and a lot of our settings ignored its implementation (so settings would be saved regardless of hitting Yes or No)

Fixed the Comms Trailer not properly showing its Bounty popup if it was selected when the Power kicks in for it

Fixed the Hovertips at the bottom right 'showing by default' before you've actually hovered anything (resulted in some weird text being visible)

Fixed the Comms Trailer immediately closing its Bounty popup (was an error in the new mouse-click handling implementation)

Split the bottom part of the HUD scaling into 'Lower Left' and 'Lower Right' scaling, so the minimap and the command widget can be scaled separately

HUD UI default hud rescaled

Spine turrets health is now 6000

Blow up guy health increased to 850

Spitter increased to 600

Gas tower starting health is 6000

Pod structures increased to 8000

Spine turrets increased to 4000

All special infected are now more resistant to small/mid caliber rounds

No longer 'clears' the SeenList, which was useful for the old 'sight' system. On our new PerceptionSystem, this can result in units completely ignoring things that are already within sight range.

Added a fix for the 'Halt' command not fully working for units who were moving in formation

French Added

Horde Map 1 adjustments

New weapons/balance tweaks to all classes

Virtualization Infection is now live

Thermal is removed

Unit icons dynamically scale and appear at higher camera heights

Grenades now push ragdolls/dead bodies

Grenade Accuracy improved

Ragdoll/Death Animations added

Various Optimizations to AI overhead

High profile assets converted to Nanite

HLOD building improved to make grids appear a bit less janky

Adjusted the infection popup widgets on the Select Location popup (at the start of a game) to no longer blink in UE5

Added safety to properly set the PawnCameraRef in the PlayerController on first time of possessing it, so we can properly switch back 'n forth from Operator (instead of it potentially breaking if you switch to Operator in a session before anything else sets the PawnCamRef)

Added a crash fix related to TakeDamage, from

https://discord.com/channels/469412014427602944/948777616012357662/967198635353841694

Some fixes to prevent crashes if animation blueprint is not mapped

Added a basic default threat curve' for now that all weapon+characters should use (have to switch over to performance testing, hence why there's not multiple curves or more testing here

Cleaned up some Parking Barrier instances in the old Open World Master that were using old materials

Fixed up some logic related to playing death animations to prevent crash on falling out of the world

New Weapon VictorAK

New Weapon SPAS-12

New Weapon AA12

New Weapon ACR

New Weapon M101

New Weapon MP5SD

New Weapon Vector

Lumen enabled by default

New Video Options added for Lumen/UE5

Fixed A10 starting with extended gear.

Weapon Ragdoll adjusted

Added a fix for 'close by' move orders on the new 'Move Projection' update to Formation v2 to no longer mix up the final rotation

Formation Projection (aka "Stop backing up in combat") update to Formation v2

Formation V2

Hooked up logic to make units 'exit combat mode' on entering a Garrison (vehicle, etc.) if they cannot use the weapon while stationed in said garrison

Added safety to certain kinds of degarrisoning to prevent units from getting 'stuck in the ground' (like the Civilian Holding Area, Cerberus, etc.)

Updated the Civilians to show their Interaction Widget after joining the player team (so you know that they're part of your team after accepting guardianship)

Fixed the JLTV, Cerberus, and Shawnee having 'visible' drivers despite not having transparent canopies (should save a bit of performance)

Added a crash fix for a Spawn Node potentially reassigning delegates more than once

Updated Wedge formation to 'form new wedges behind existing wedge': each wedge is 7 units wide now, and the pattern repeats for every 7 units beyond the first

Updated 'sandbag nav' to be slightly thinner, to trap units less often (doesn't solve all cases)

Hooked up the 'height downward adjustment check' logic from the Wallbuilder to the Sandbag Builder

Adjusted the 'interaction points' for constructing Barbed Wire/Sandbags to be further out (to prevent units from getting 'stuck' inside them after construction)

Also adjusted 'construction' logic for Barbed Wire/Sandbag segments so that segments that are 'smaller' (to fit the point where the mouse is at) will not have a reduced 'construction radius' (so units can still build them)

Boosted height of Sandbag Nav to hopefully stop some issues where it doesn't affect the nav enough

Added a short-range 'ShareCombat' feature (currently only enabled for player soldiers): When a unit enters combat, it will grab other allies that are very close by (a few bodylengths away) - if any of them are not in combat, they will receive the same target that this unit just saw

Fixed the Flamethrower failing to hit Spine Turrets

Additionally, adjusted Fire Particle logic to hopefully be a bit more accurate

Adjusted Fire Damage to Spine Turrets (they will take longer to burn, but take more damage from each 'tick', kinda like how pods work)

Fixed the 'HOME Key' keybind not disabling the 'TAB camera follow' logic (your camera would keep moving after jumping to CERC, as if still attached to the unit it was following)

Updated Laser Sight logic a bit: Will not show itself if there is no target on the unit, currently Distance check is now capped to the weapon's current range

Soldiers react to getting hit, but the turrets and gun-enabled units on vehicles would not react to their vehicle getting hit: now they do, so armed vehicles should be a bit more cognizant in combat

Improved Helicopter degarrison logic on death, to prevent units from 'warping around' or warping to the ground

Improved formation preview from holding CTRL while Circle Up is selected to have accurate rotation

Formation v2: units will no longer be able to break their 'combat speed' limit when in a formation move (i.e. units who are currently shooting will no longer have their speed boosted to faster-than-walk speeds)

Fixed up a minor UI error with the 'ammo divider' line on the Unit Card remaining red if a unit gets close to/runs out of ammo, then gains more ammo

Added speculative fix to DNA being able to 'spawn in the air' if a helicopter was over an infection pod when said pod was destroyed:

Updated Helicopters to no longer be in 'walking' movement state for a bit while loading a save game, which seems to fix the bug of helicopters 'starting on the ground' when loading saves

Hooked up logic to ensure the Formation move order has a minimum move speed equivalent to the lowest 'maximum move speed for current speed state' from its units (i.e. the highest speed that the slowest unit in the current move state can move: i.e. if we're walking, then we move at the fastest walk speed of the slowest walker. If it's vehicles only, then we move at the top speed of the slowest vehicle, etc.)

Result: Vehicle-only move orders will actually hit the gas instead of being Sunday drivers.

Result: Vehicle-only move orders will actually hit the gas instead of being Sunday drivers. Boosted the 'formation follow behind distance' for most vehicles

Updated Formation movement to not have an arbitrary 'minor' gap between vehicles (since that can cause a tiny offset in the 'convoy gap closer' part of Formation v2)

Updated Helicopter movement preview logic to properly show the 'height offset' that Helicopters have over the 'ground spot' you ordered them to move to

Implemented logic to better improve units dodging vehicles while in formation (still more room to grow here though)

Fixed and issue where units would continue to run if they receive a new formation command (that ISN'T a run command) while already running (among other things, due to the var 'SavedRun' not being reset after use)

Updated logic for the Virtual Construction to try to avoid 'backup' spawn locations like the old CapturePointPos, to drastically lower the chances of infected 'spawning' in player bases

Fixed a bug relating to video playback on the main menu

Updated Infected 'helicopter jump attack' to enable collision against vehicles during the jump attack (so Chelsey and her LTs don't 'phase through' helicopters they're trying to take down)

Added logic to make player units properly be able to hide in the Fog of War if they succumb to infection

Updated the UnitUIComponent to be better at clearing the overhead widget for player units upon player unit death/infection conversion

Updated the Pawn collision preset to block the Construction trace (so player units will now properly block buildings being 'built' upon them)

Updated movement logic for construction to no longer be 'interrupted' by Formationv2 (i.e. you can issue a construction command to a unit moving in formation and they'll properly break off to build the thing now)

Updated the LaserSight to no longer 'fix Z', which made it look like Turrets were aiming at their targets' feet

Added speculative fix in response to https://discord.com/channels/469412014427602944/705202412562022400/973957205399306240

All wheeled vehicles set up with wheel physics and rolling. More work needed for normal release

Fixed UI Main Menu black backgrounds from Unreal Engine 5 update

Virtual construction occurs more often, with faster rates if there is a critical mass of infected in a particular zone

Virtual construction now has a fallback if the player is in the way of the construction, instead of merely restarting the timer

Virtual construction is now no longer 'cut', so construction should occur 'passively' more quickly

Passive 'infection' from pods will now contribute towards virtualized unit pools, resulting in more areas wanting to construct things

Added crashfix to https://discord.com/channels/469412014427602944/902035725858517043/973065401212731402

Speculative crash fix for report from

https://discord.com/channels/469412014427602944/705202412562022400/973469986175721511

https://discord.com/channels/469412014427602944/705202412562022400/973469986175721511 Updated several widgets to 'handle' mouse events, to prevent 'click-thru' problems that UE5 seemed to have introduced

Vehicle Turrets: Fixed the muzzle flash location acquirement

Vehicle Turrets: Fixed the vehicle turrets not 'restoring their rotation' back to the front when exiting combat mode

Vehicle Turrets: Fixed rotation not resetting when a vehicle turret no longer sees its target

Turret bugfixing: Fixed positioning of weapon point on FieldTurret1 to fix muzzle flashes

Turret bugfixing:Added a Muzzle Flash (MF) socket to the new SCAR H mesh to fix the field turrets not having particle effects in the proper location when firing (also to fix turret issue)

Turret bugfixing: Added new logic to DeployGun 'turret mode' (i.e. rotation enabled while in DeployGun) to restore initial rotation focus when exiting combat mode

Turret bugfixing: Fixed laser sight

Turret bugfixing: Fixed DeployGun state not enabling rotation properly on the turrets

Fixed Health, adjusted units spawn weapons for police faction just incase something was unmapped

Converted flamethrower FX to Niagara with minor improvements.

Fixed water flickering

Fixed Car windows being left behind when vehicles are removed by construction or the landscaping tool.

New Weapon SFX

Turned off player units from being able to walk off of ledges

Fixed a mouse-cursor issue related to repairing/constructing actors

Updated the Ammobox call-in to properly show its preview material again

And to properly overlap the 'no build zones' so you can't stack them on top of one another

Fixed a repair actor issue for the Motor Pool that prevented units from walking on it, if it was damaged

Improved handling of clicks for buildings

Updated Grenade Launcher's "distance fuse calculation" to properly calculate the relative altitude of the target (was previously 'matching altitude' in its calculations, causing targets who are too far above/below you to be 'missed' due to fuse going off early)

Grenade launcher can fire through fences/gates now

Bug fixed that was causing grenades to not explode correctly

Updated Grenades to properly hide themselves after exploding (so you can't see the grenade mesh itself just sitting there after it exploded)

Lowered regular infected health to 190

Lowered ragdoll physics timer to 3.0 (from 3.5 seconds)

Set infected to use the basic PHAT instead of the complex one when dying

Removed unneeded call to 'SimulateWeaponFire' in InstantFire() for weapons (this was causing multi-muzzle-flash for spread weapons like shotguns)

More Operators adjustments will be forth coming as we work to polish it amongst the RTS aspects to get back on civilian management. We expect to wrap up polish and be back on civilian management very soon

