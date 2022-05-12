Patch - 0.7.130.15 [Public Beta Only]

Last Letter to the producer can be read here on current priorities
This is the Unreal Engine 5 Update "soft" release so we can address bugs/issues before this branch is folded into the default build. You will find bugs/issues but we recommend everyone to partake in this build if they can so we can collect feedback.
How do i opt in?
Change list
- Updated Music System to the latest FLAC,MP3 and Wave libraries
- Updated saving/loading of Pod Locations/Tower Locations in the SpawnNode to be more modular and DRY (much easier to maintain and track down bugs)
=When doing this, also fixed up the PodLocations saving Landscaping data (since they no longer handle that)
- Updated Node defense responses to not be reliant upon static 'spawn pod locations', so dynamically spawn pods should be able to respond and cry for help like other pods do
- Fixed an error with the Mercer System 'pod querying' that could result in it always referring to a backup rather than a primary form of pod spreading intelligence
- Fixed up units who enter a garrison while Parachuting to EndParachute (rather than keeping it 'floating' above the vehicle)
- Spotlight will now properly toggle its visuals on and off, as well as cast shadows again.
- Improved Ambient Occlusion on Units and Base Structures.
- Flare Ability provides line of sight again
- Fixed the Cerberus BMG's ammunition capacity being 500 lower than its starting ammo (made it look like it wouldn't receive ammunition)
- Fixed Ammo Runners not thinking they're close enough to deliver ammunition to vehicles (would result in the Runners just 'running up against' vehicles instead of delivering)
- Fixed up the SCAR-H starting with less ammunition than its capacity (would result in it needing a refill immediately upon being acquired)
- Improved the Medic's healing logic to no longer 'block' trying to heal units if there is an enemy nearby that is outside of the Medic's range to shoot
- Additionally, Medics will now immediately query for another target to heal upon finishing healing someone else (should speed up healing multiple units a little bit)
- Removed (for now) the 'Are you Sure?' popup for confirming settings changes when exiting the Pause menu: the popup wasn't kept up very well, and a lot of our settings ignored its implementation (so settings would be saved regardless of hitting Yes or No)
- Fixed the Comms Trailer not properly showing its Bounty popup if it was selected when the Power kicks in for it
- Fixed the Hovertips at the bottom right 'showing by default' before you've actually hovered anything (resulted in some weird text being visible)
- Fixed the Comms Trailer immediately closing its Bounty popup (was an error in the new mouse-click handling implementation)
- Split the bottom part of the HUD scaling into 'Lower Left' and 'Lower Right' scaling, so the minimap and the command widget can be scaled separately
- HUD UI default hud rescaled
- Spine turrets health is now 6000
- Blow up guy health increased to 850
- Spitter increased to 600
- Gas tower starting health is 6000
- Pod structures increased to 8000
- Spine turrets increased to 4000
- All special infected are now more resistant to small/mid caliber rounds
- No longer 'clears' the SeenList, which was useful for the old 'sight' system. On our new PerceptionSystem, this can result in units completely ignoring things that are already within sight range.
- Added a fix for the 'Halt' command not fully working for units who were moving in formation
- French Added
- Horde Map 1 adjustments
- New weapons/balance tweaks to all classes
- Virtualization Infection is now live
- Thermal is removed
- Unit icons dynamically scale and appear at higher camera heights
- Grenades now push ragdolls/dead bodies
- Grenade Accuracy improved
- Ragdoll/Death Animations added
- Various Optimizations to AI overhead
- High profile assets converted to Nanite
- HLOD building improved to make grids appear a bit less janky
- Adjusted the infection popup widgets on the Select Location popup (at the start of a game) to no longer blink in UE5
- Added safety to properly set the PawnCameraRef in the PlayerController on first time of possessing it, so we can properly switch back 'n forth from Operator (instead of it potentially breaking if you switch to Operator in a session before anything else sets the PawnCamRef)
- Added a crash fix related to TakeDamage, from
- Some fixes to prevent crashes if animation blueprint is not mapped
- Added a basic default threat curve' for now that all weapon+characters should use (have to switch over to performance testing, hence why there's not multiple curves or more testing here
- Cleaned up some Parking Barrier instances in the old Open World Master that were using old materials
- Fixed up some logic related to playing death animations to prevent crash on falling out of the world
- New Weapon VictorAK
- New Weapon SPAS-12
- New Weapon AA12
- New Weapon ACR
- New Weapon M101
- New Weapon MP5SD
- New Weapon Vector
- Lumen enabled by default
- New Video Options added for Lumen/UE5
- Fixed A10 starting with extended gear.
- Weapon Ragdoll adjusted
- Added a fix for 'close by' move orders on the new 'Move Projection' update to Formation v2 to no longer mix up the final rotation
- Formation Projection (aka "Stop backing up in combat") update to Formation v2
- Formation V2
- Hooked up logic to make units 'exit combat mode' on entering a Garrison (vehicle, etc.) if they cannot use the weapon while stationed in said garrison
- Added safety to certain kinds of degarrisoning to prevent units from getting 'stuck in the ground' (like the Civilian Holding Area, Cerberus, etc.)
- Updated the Civilians to show their Interaction Widget after joining the player team (so you know that they're part of your team after accepting guardianship)
- Fixed the JLTV, Cerberus, and Shawnee having 'visible' drivers despite not having transparent canopies (should save a bit of performance)
- Added a crash fix for a Spawn Node potentially reassigning delegates more than once
- Updated Wedge formation to 'form new wedges behind existing wedge': each wedge is 7 units wide now, and the pattern repeats for every 7 units beyond the first
- Updated 'sandbag nav' to be slightly thinner, to trap units less often (doesn't solve all cases)
- Hooked up the 'height downward adjustment check' logic from the Wallbuilder to the Sandbag Builder
- Adjusted the 'interaction points' for constructing Barbed Wire/Sandbags to be further out (to prevent units from getting 'stuck' inside them after construction)
- Also adjusted 'construction' logic for Barbed Wire/Sandbag segments so that segments that are 'smaller' (to fit the point where the mouse is at) will not have a reduced 'construction radius' (so units can still build them)
- Boosted height of Sandbag Nav to hopefully stop some issues where it doesn't affect the nav enough
- Added a short-range 'ShareCombat' feature (currently only enabled for player soldiers): When a unit enters combat, it will grab other allies that are very close by (a few bodylengths away) - if any of them are not in combat, they will receive the same target that this unit just saw
- Fixed the Flamethrower failing to hit Spine Turrets
- Additionally, adjusted Fire Particle logic to hopefully be a bit more accurate
- Adjusted Fire Damage to Spine Turrets (they will take longer to burn, but take more damage from each 'tick', kinda like how pods work)
- Fixed the 'HOME Key' keybind not disabling the 'TAB camera follow' logic (your camera would keep moving after jumping to CERC, as if still attached to the unit it was following)
- Updated Laser Sight logic a bit: Will not show itself if there is no target on the unit, currently Distance check is now capped to the weapon's current range
- Soldiers react to getting hit, but the turrets and gun-enabled units on vehicles would not react to their vehicle getting hit: now they do, so armed vehicles should be a bit more cognizant in combat
- Improved Helicopter degarrison logic on death, to prevent units from 'warping around' or warping to the ground
- Improved formation preview from holding CTRL while Circle Up is selected to have accurate rotation
- Formation v2: units will no longer be able to break their 'combat speed' limit when in a formation move (i.e. units who are currently shooting will no longer have their speed boosted to faster-than-walk speeds)
- Fixed up a minor UI error with the 'ammo divider' line on the Unit Card remaining red if a unit gets close to/runs out of ammo, then gains more ammo
- Added speculative fix to DNA being able to 'spawn in the air' if a helicopter was over an infection pod when said pod was destroyed:
- Updated Helicopters to no longer be in 'walking' movement state for a bit while loading a save game, which seems to fix the bug of helicopters 'starting on the ground' when loading saves
- Hooked up logic to ensure the Formation move order has a minimum move speed equivalent to the lowest 'maximum move speed for current speed state' from its units (i.e. the highest speed that the slowest unit in the current move state can move: i.e. if we're walking, then we move at the fastest walk speed of the slowest walker. If it's vehicles only, then we move at the top speed of the slowest vehicle, etc.)
Result: Vehicle-only move orders will actually hit the gas instead of being Sunday drivers.
- Boosted the 'formation follow behind distance' for most vehicles
- Updated Formation movement to not have an arbitrary 'minor' gap between vehicles (since that can cause a tiny offset in the 'convoy gap closer' part of Formation v2)
- Updated Helicopter movement preview logic to properly show the 'height offset' that Helicopters have over the 'ground spot' you ordered them to move to
- Implemented logic to better improve units dodging vehicles while in formation (still more room to grow here though)
- Fixed and issue where units would continue to run if they receive a new formation command (that ISN'T a run command) while already running (among other things, due to the var 'SavedRun' not being reset after use)
- Updated logic for the Virtual Construction to try to avoid 'backup' spawn locations like the old CapturePointPos, to drastically lower the chances of infected 'spawning' in player bases
- Fixed a bug relating to video playback on the main menu
- Updated Infected 'helicopter jump attack' to enable collision against vehicles during the jump attack (so Chelsey and her LTs don't 'phase through' helicopters they're trying to take down)
- Added logic to make player units properly be able to hide in the Fog of War if they succumb to infection
- Updated the UnitUIComponent to be better at clearing the overhead widget for player units upon player unit death/infection conversion
- Updated the Pawn collision preset to block the Construction trace (so player units will now properly block buildings being 'built' upon them)
- Updated movement logic for construction to no longer be 'interrupted' by Formationv2 (i.e. you can issue a construction command to a unit moving in formation and they'll properly break off to build the thing now)
- Updated the LaserSight to no longer 'fix Z', which made it look like Turrets were aiming at their targets' feet
- All wheeled vehicles set up with wheel physics and rolling. More work needed for normal release
- Fixed UI Main Menu black backgrounds from Unreal Engine 5 update
- Virtual construction occurs more often, with faster rates if there is a critical mass of infected in a particular zone
- Virtual construction now has a fallback if the player is in the way of the construction, instead of merely restarting the timer
- Virtual construction is now no longer 'cut', so construction should occur 'passively' more quickly
- Passive 'infection' from pods will now contribute towards virtualized unit pools, resulting in more areas wanting to construct things
- Added crashfix to https://discord.com/channels/469412014427602944/902035725858517043/973065401212731402
- Speculative crash fix for report from
- Updated several widgets to 'handle' mouse events, to prevent 'click-thru' problems that UE5 seemed to have introduced
- Vehicle Turrets: Fixed the muzzle flash location acquirement
- Vehicle Turrets: Fixed the vehicle turrets not 'restoring their rotation' back to the front when exiting combat mode
- Vehicle Turrets: Fixed rotation not resetting when a vehicle turret no longer sees its target
- Turret bugfixing: Fixed positioning of weapon point on FieldTurret1 to fix muzzle flashes
- Turret bugfixing:Added a Muzzle Flash (MF) socket to the new SCAR H mesh to fix the field turrets not having particle effects in the proper location when firing (also to fix turret issue)
- Turret bugfixing: Added new logic to DeployGun 'turret mode' (i.e. rotation enabled while in DeployGun) to restore initial rotation focus when exiting combat mode
- Turret bugfixing: Fixed laser sight
- Turret bugfixing: Fixed DeployGun state not enabling rotation properly on the turrets
- Fixed Health, adjusted units spawn weapons for police faction just incase something was unmapped
- Converted flamethrower FX to Niagara with minor improvements.
- Fixed water flickering
- Fixed Car windows being left behind when vehicles are removed by construction or the landscaping tool.
- New Weapon SFX
- Turned off player units from being able to walk off of ledges
- Fixed a mouse-cursor issue related to repairing/constructing actors
- Updated the Ammobox call-in to properly show its preview material again
- And to properly overlap the 'no build zones' so you can't stack them on top of one another
- Fixed a repair actor issue for the Motor Pool that prevented units from walking on it, if it was damaged
- Improved handling of clicks for buildings
- Updated Grenade Launcher's "distance fuse calculation" to properly calculate the relative altitude of the target (was previously 'matching altitude' in its calculations, causing targets who are too far above/below you to be 'missed' due to fuse going off early)
- Grenade launcher can fire through fences/gates now
- Bug fixed that was causing grenades to not explode correctly
- Updated Grenades to properly hide themselves after exploding (so you can't see the grenade mesh itself just sitting there after it exploded)
- Lowered regular infected health to 190
- Lowered ragdoll physics timer to 3.0 (from 3.5 seconds)
- Set infected to use the basic PHAT instead of the complex one when dying
- Removed unneeded call to 'SimulateWeaponFire' in InstantFire() for weapons (this was causing multi-muzzle-flash for spread weapons like shotguns)
More Operators adjustments will be forth coming as we work to polish it amongst the RTS aspects to get back on civilian management. We expect to wrap up polish and be back on civilian management very soon
Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed
