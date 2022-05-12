 Skip to content

Curious Expedition 2 update for 12 May 2022

Shores of Taishi DLC coming May 19th!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Dear Explorers,

Get ready for new adventures: the Shores of Taishi DLC is coming on May 19th!

For a taste of what’s to come, check out the trailer:

The Shores of Taishi DLC features a brand new island type (the Celestial Shores) with new tile types, items, locations, enemies, recruitable characters and more. Once the DLC is activated it will expand possibilities across the entire game, both in Campaign Mode and Director Mode. The DLC is tied into the Taishi Academy Explorer Club, and comes with some new club unlocks as well.

This is our second DLC after the Highlands of Avalon DLC that came out last November. We have one more DLC planned for later in the year, we'll tell you more about it during the summer...

If you'd like to be notified once the Shores of Taishi DLC is available, please wishlist it and Steam will send you an email as soon as it's live:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1751920/Curious_Expedition_2__Shores_of_Taishi/

One last thing! In case you missed the news, we recently released the Curious Expedition 2 soundtrack, check it out if you haven't already:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1889720/Curious_Expedition_2_Soundtrack/

Adventure awaits!

