MotionMuse Version 1.0.5

Version 1.0.5 overhauls the renderer and adds import support for VRM files. This includes inverting the z-axis (i.e. importing in the left handed coordinate system). Most VRM characters are also unshaded, so the renderer now supports unshaded meshes. Order independent rendering is also being implemented (WIP) to properly handle translucent/transparent materials. Export support for these materials/VRM files is currently spotty, we are working on fixing these issues. There are also a lot of under the hood changes in this release such as better textures, faster loading times for longer animations etc, the full change log is as follows:

Added: VRM import, added the extension to the import dialog (thanks to sigepon).

Added: Option to load GLTF/GLB/VRM files in the left hand system, check box added in import dialog.

Added: Order Independent Transparency to handle transparent meshes, still work in progress.

Fixed: PNG textures are saved as PNG, may take longer to load/take more space but are more accurate.

Fixed: Transparent textures/materials not appearing properly for GLTF/GLB files. Still needs more work.

Added: Mouse cursor size can be adjusted in the GUI settings, saved across reboots.

Added: Flat/No shading for loaded meshes, as most VRM characters are unshaded.

Fixed: Better loading times for files with longer animations. Needs more optimizations to make it faster.

Fixed: In some cases saving the scene to a MUS file changed/transformed meshes.

Fixed: IKEffectors/Retarget lines not changing color when being hovered over at some angles.

Fixed: Ghosts not showing up properly for skinned meshes.

Note: Textures/Materials may not export properly, we'll fix these problems in the upcoming releases.

Note: This release overhauls the renderer and may introduce artifacts such as aliasing, blurry lines etc.