Custom game settings and stock auction improvements

Dear Turmoil Testers,

Today we are happy to bring you a new version of the playtest. The highlights of today are extended custom game options and improvements to the stock auction interface.

Custom game settings

A settings sub-menu has been added to the custom game screen which allows you to configure the following game properties.

Which campaign to play (currently only one available).

Starting money.

Turn timer length (or disable it).

Enable/Disable computer opponents. Disabling computer opponents will keep the slots empty similar to the previous version of the playtest.

Set computer opponent difficulty (choose from classic, intermediate and expert difficulties).

Stock auction changes

We made a few modifications to the stock auction UI:

Added a timeline of all the future auctions and how much stocks will be auctioned.

Added a display of which bid won the last auction.

Other changes

Fixed an issue where accepting a custom game invite with a bad connection would sometimes create multiple games with the same players.

The default language has been set to english and all other languages disabled. Multiplayer specific texts have not been translated yet. Playing in non-english languages will currently display a bunch of errors so we disabled it.

Questionaire changes

The questionaire has been updated for the latest version. As usual, it will pop up after closing the game. Please fill out the new version even if you already participated before. Thanks!