Update description of Legioncraft v0.9.0

For those who played the English version:

I am sorry for the poor quality and incomplete localization of the previous English version. The original plan was to have the game fully translated into English by the publisher at launch, but since the development team has recently expanded its staff, we are currently translating and optimizing the display of the pre-game content by ourselves. Although there is still a lot of untranslated content, I hope you can believe and understand our desire to let more overseas players play and enjoy our game.

The following are the main contents of this update: