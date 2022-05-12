Update description of Legioncraft v0.9.0

For those who played the English version:
I am sorry for the poor quality and incomplete localization of the previous English version. The original plan was to have the game fully translated into English by the publisher at launch, but since the development team has recently expanded its staff, we are currently translating and optimizing the display of the pre-game content by ourselves. Although there is still a lot of untranslated content, I hope you can believe and understand our desire to let more overseas players play and enjoy our game.
The following are the main contents of this update:
- Improved the text display in English version.
- Updated the content of Chapter 5 of the campaign, including several new levels, four new heroes, dozens of new creatures and
- new skills.
- Reworked all random events, including new events that may be paired with other heroes.
- Optimized the resource operation scheme, now you can quickly place a lot of resources. Check our new quick guide for the operation.
- Reworked the creature browsing interface in wikipedia.
- Fixed several bugs of the old version.
Changed files in this update