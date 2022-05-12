Early Access 1.0.2

UI
- Stuck when press posters (Now can use Escape and Action button if you Stuck)
- When 2 players interact with the poster, when one of them leaves, both cancel the lighting of the poster (Now it works by Proximity)
Objects
- Fuelcan and other objects Flying in some tents (Collision of an invisible wall)
Enemy
- Clowny flying or floating (View in cinematic)
- When the enemy captures, a black screen is seen, now the enemy is seen in the third person taking you to some cell.
Web
- The positive reviews were not seen on the web. (By the way, these reviews are not updated at the moment, they go slower since it requires an hourly check of the steam page itself.)
Changed files in this update