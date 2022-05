Share · View all patches · Build 8724978 · Last edited 12 May 2022 – 08:52:18 UTC by Wendy

Rune Shard System has been added.

Rune shard can be obtained by killing bounty hunters or by using the Rune Crusher that appears on the map

It can be used in rune engraver and rune synthesizers.

Balanced the overall artifact.

We lowered the HP of the general enemy in the 2nd and third stages.

Some bugs have been fixed.