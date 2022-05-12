"If You Build It" Update Released

Greetings Builders!

The first major update has arrived - two weeks later than originally planned but it's here. The first iteration of the building editor is here. The tool became a little more complex than originally planned as well. We're looking for feedback from Users now knowing that we will most likely need to update the documentation for the Editor with examples on how to setup buildings correctly.

With the Editor we have also released the first custom building you can now download via the Steam Workshop and via Nexus. It should be noted that this specific building, which is literally the Willis Tower from Chicago, is way bigger than any other building in Highrise City and that it comes with a custom 3D Model. Something, which the editor does not allow for Users just yet.

We are working on an update (which will take some time) that will allow users to implement their own 3D models, too. However in this first iteration of the editor, you will have to use assets already provided with the game. The custom 3D models will come at some point but for that we will also need to write a documentation to explain how the structure of the game works to identify certain values.

By the way, you can also share savegames via the Workshop!

Changelog

Building Editor

Steam Workshop integration

Savegames in Steam Workshop

Improved collisions for the decoration tool

Small comfort functions from the Editor added to the decoration tool

Streets can become one way roads again - sorry for the hiccup

What's next? Well. At the end of the month we would like to release the second major update. With that we will also introduce Achievements (sorry, we were not able to implement the mechanics for this update). They will come with a twist however: People complained that they did not have enough research points to unlock everything from the research menu. Well, Achievements will be linked to research points, which means that if you achieve them, you will get some points.

In addition to that the Nuclear Powerplant will be introduced and Milestone 11 will get added (we know that some modders unlocked these already as they were implemented in the game but they were pretty much untested and unfinished). We found the time to complete the new product chains and would love to share them now with you.