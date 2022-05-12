 Skip to content

Phoenotopia Awakening update for 12 May 2022

Two small bug fixes and a Korean script update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Korean Language Script has been updated!

Bug Fix 1 : When learning the GEO song from Georgia, talking to her while she is whistling will cause the song to become unlearnable. This was previously worked around by exiting the room and talking to her again. With the new fix, talking to Georgia while she is whistling won't cause the song to be unlearnable.

Bug Fix 2 : Mashing the text in Ouroboros Hideout may cause an Ouroboros Proof to not be given to players. With this new fix, even if this occurs, the player can still proceed through the boss door so long as the three trials are finished.

