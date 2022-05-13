 Skip to content

Hatchwell update for 13 May 2022

Hatchwell is out now on Steam!

As nervous as I may be today, I'm happy that this project that I worked on for the last ~3 years has seen the light of day! I hope you enjoy the game and please leave a review if you liked it!

For any bugs, suggestions, or discussions, please post them here:
Hatchwell Discussion Hub

If you're looking for a presskit and/or more info about the game, please check the game's page:
Hatchwell web page

And if you'd like to request a copy of the game, please also check Hatchwell's web page.

Thank you so much!

  • Adee
