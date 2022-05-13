Share · View all patches · Build 8724366 · Last edited 13 May 2022 – 06:59:05 UTC by Wendy

[h1]Hatchwell is Out Now on Steam![h1]

As nervous as I may be today, I'm happy that this project that I worked on for the last ~3 years has seen the light of day! I hope you enjoy the game and please leave a review if you liked it!

For any bugs, suggestions, or discussions, please post them here:

Hatchwell Discussion Hub

If you're looking for a presskit and/or more info about the game, please check the game's page:

Hatchwell web page

And if you'd like to request a copy of the game, please also check Hatchwell's web page.

Thank you so much!