[h1]Hatchwell is Out Now on Steam![h1]
As nervous as I may be today, I'm happy that this project that I worked on for the last ~3 years has seen the light of day! I hope you enjoy the game and please leave a review if you liked it!
For any bugs, suggestions, or discussions, please post them here:
If you're looking for a presskit and/or more info about the game, please check the game's page:
And if you'd like to request a copy of the game, please also check Hatchwell's web page.
Thank you so much!
- Adee