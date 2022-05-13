Patch v2.2.1p2 Now Live

Hey Armellians!

We've heard from a small number of you on Steam who are being affected by unexpected multiplayer issues right now, so we've broken from our current plans and just pushed a new patch live that should resolve them for most players, and we snuck in another (much requested) little fix too. ;)

I've got a much bigger update for you later today that will give you more details on the ongoing network upgrade and Crossplay Beta, but we wanted to get this build and patch notes out to you asap.

Addressed in this patch:

Players on Windows 7 will now be able to form parties and play private multiplayer.

will now be able to form parties and play private multiplayer. Daily chests should now be functioning and collectable again.

Just note, in order to get you this patch ahead of the other platforms, we've had to temporarily disable Crossplay (with consoles) on Steam. We expect it to be back online in the next 1-2 weeks, when Nintendo finally lets our patch through certification :eyeroll-emoji: and we can sync the builds back up (Crossplay requires all platforms to be in sync).

Known Issues

Crossplay (with console platforms) has been temporarily disabled on Steam.

Players on Linux (including Steam Deck ) and Mac OSX are still not able to form parties and play private multiplayer. You should be able to queue for and play Public Multiplayer however.

(including ) and are still not able to form parties and play private multiplayer. You should be able to queue for and play Public Multiplayer however. The ability to 'Rejoin' multiplayer games remains offline.

As mentioned, if you're interested in more info on the current major network upgrade underway, keep your eyes peeled for that larger update later today.

Lastly, thanks for all of your patience. It is greatly, greatly appreciated.

<3 Trent & the LoG squad