Update Note. 2022/05/25

A big thank you to everyone who's been playing and interested in Air Wars in Early Access.

Today, the following changes have been made to the monthly regular update history of Air Wars.

The major changes were the addition of devices supported by the DLC. And there have been some small improvements to the keyboard controls.

Please provide all feedback about the game through the Steam community and Discord channels.

Discord Server:

https://discord.gg/T4768Yd6nr

Major changes

[DLC]

Added support for HOTAS equipment.

*Only Thrustmaster HOTAS WARTHOG™ is supported.

Added support for RUDDER equipment.

Only Thrustmaster TFRP RUDDER Pedal is supported.

When running in VR, if you select the keyboard icon in the options, you can use HOTAS, RUDDER, and the keyboard even when wearing VR.

[PC]