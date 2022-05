Share · View all patches · Build 8724057 · Last edited 12 May 2022 – 06:06:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

We will be going through an emergency maintenance in order to fix the bugs addressed below:

<Bug Fixes/Improvements>

Fixed an issue where some cache accessories could be fitted with a monster card

We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused by using the game.

Thank you for your continued support of GrandChase Classic.