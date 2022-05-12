Update, Version 20220512

English

##########Content#############

Any member in your group that has shade corruption may risk being attacked by a nightmare during their sleep.

The higher the shade corruption level, the more likely an attack will happen.

The higher the group shade corruption level, the stronger the nightmare may become.

To balance it a bit, the stronger this shade creature is, the more exp you can get by defeating it.

The overall chance to get attacked is still relatively low right now, as we have very limited sources to get shade corruption in the current version.

If your entire group is totally clean from the shade corruption, the attack will never happen.

Tainted Business Suite now has better attributions to compensate for its shade corruption side effect.

Tainted Business Suite may now have prefixes.

As a Boss-drop item, the Tainted Business Suite's lowest quality is now set to green while it has the potential to be generated as a blue quality version with 2 prefixes.

##########System#############

Changed the way to generate the Tainted Business Suite.

Previously it was using old crafting code.

Now it's updated to the later OIG code of the new system.

简体中文

##########Content#############

任何在队伍中的角色如果存在暗影侵蚀等级都可能会在睡觉时遭到梦魇的攻击。

暗影侵蚀等级越高，越可能发生这类攻击。

团队的整体暗影侵蚀等级越高，出现的暗影生物会越强。

稍微平衡一下上面这种情况，暗影生物越强，则击败它们获得的经验也会越多。

由于目前获得暗影侵蚀的途径非常有限，所以总台来说发生这种事情的概率还是非常小的。

如果你的小队完全没有受到过暗影侵蚀，那么这类攻击完全不会发生。

被暗影污染的西装现在有了更好的基础属性，用于平衡其暗影侵蚀的负面影响。

被暗影污染的西装现在可能带有前缀。

作为一个BOSS掉落的物品，被暗影污染的西装的最低品质现在是绿色，但是也可能最高能达到蓝色的状态。（如果带有两个正面词缀的话。）

##########System#############

改变了生成被暗影污染的西装的物品生成方式。

此前是由古老的物品铸造代码生成。

现在替换为了后来开发的OIG系统的代码。