Midnight Ghost Hunt update for 12 May 2022

Early Access Patch 6

Midnight Ghost Hunt update for 12 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all we have another patch ready for you today!

This patch has a fairly large matchmaker change for lower level players, as well as some bug fixes. The team is hard at work behind the scenes on a large content update as well, keep an eye out for more information on that very soon! 👀

Patch Notes

  • Low level player matchmaking changes: players level 6 or lower now have their own matchmaking pool for up to 2 minutes before resetting back to the wider pool. Bots will be used to fill empty slots depending on queue times/player population. This is in an effort to improve the new player experience
  • Fixed the "Master of Loadouts" achievement not unlocking properly. If you have previously met the requirements, simply log in to receive the achievement and title
  • Sledgehammer damage increased (note: melee weapons are due for a larger rework, stay tuned)
  • Fixed an exploit that could allow for multiple ghost chargeup attacks at once
  • Fixed spots on Ghost Ship where possible to avoid salt water damage
  • Fixed many collision issues on Ghost Ship, Asylum, School, Theatre, and Museum
  • Fixed incorrect prop damage on a few props

Thanks once again for all of your feedback and bug reports! If you haven't already, join us on our Discord!

Thanks again and see you on the hunt!

  • Team MGH

