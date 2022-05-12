Early Access Patch 6

Share · View all patches · Build 8722867 · Last edited 12 May 2022 – 20:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hey all we have another patch ready for you today!

This patch has a fairly large matchmaker change for lower level players, as well as some bug fixes. The team is hard at work behind the scenes on a large content update as well, keep an eye out for more information on that very soon! 👀

Patch Notes

Low level player matchmaking changes: players level 6 or lower now have their own matchmaking pool for up to 2 minutes before resetting back to the wider pool. Bots will be used to fill empty slots depending on queue times/player population. This is in an effort to improve the new player experience

Fixed the "Master of Loadouts" achievement not unlocking properly. If you have previously met the requirements, simply log in to receive the achievement and title

Sledgehammer damage increased (note: melee weapons are due for a larger rework, stay tuned)

Fixed an exploit that could allow for multiple ghost chargeup attacks at once

Fixed spots on Ghost Ship where possible to avoid salt water damage

Fixed many collision issues on Ghost Ship, Asylum, School, Theatre, and Museum

Fixed incorrect prop damage on a few props

Thanks once again for all of your feedback and bug reports! If you haven't already, join us on our Discord!

Thanks again and see you on the hunt!