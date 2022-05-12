v1.15.2 update

Share · View all patches · Build 8722751 · Last edited 12 May 2022 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Added:

1 - thumbnail preview for videos and image files

2 - support to save each virtual speaker gain

3 - audio diagrams

4 - a color preset

5 - drive drop list

6 - feature for privacy

7 - Updated the input layout mappings for VR controllers and Xbox gamepad to support simulated mouse right click and mouse scroll for VHT UI and files and folder scroll.

8 - Fixed VHT not starting when using an HMD with a faulty proximity sensor or with no binding.

1. Thumbnail preview

Added thumbnail preview for video and image files.

Thumbnail scrubbing preview for videos.

Cover art for video or audio files. (if exist in the media container)

Thumbnail zoom and pan for images

Thumbnails support transparent PNG images.

Gray color is set as background.

You can find and download cool transparent images from here:

https://www.deviantart.com/search?q=spiderman%20png

All thumbnails are created in real time, and no database of thumbnails saved on the computer drive will be created.

You can turn OFF thumbnail preview and save as permanent change.



Move the mouse arrow over an thumbnail for video scrubbing or zoom & pan images.

Click on a thumbnail to view an image or to play a video.



2. Save each virtual speaker gain

Added support to save each virtual speaker gain as an audio preset or as preferred settings for a media file.

3. Audio diagrams

Added audio diagrams.



Audio diagram for media player mode.



Audio diagram for DESKTOP mirror mode.



Audio diagram for ambisonic playback.



4. Color preset

5. Drive drop list

6. Privacy

You can change what is displayed on the main display: GUI, a black or a wihite screen.

Black and wihite screen for privacy.

Black screen to protect an OLED display.

White screen to help an HMD with inside-out tracking in low light rooms.