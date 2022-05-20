Build Lands Available Now!!!

Share · View all patches · Build 8722639 · Last edited 20 May 2022 – 19:09:20 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The big day has come guys!!!

We are very excited and happy with the development and Early Access Release of “Build Lands”!

In Build Lands you will relax and have fun building islands or creating your own.

And it doesn't stop there! You'll be able to share the islands you've created in the Workshop so your friends and the community can venture into your creation.

Fun for all ages!

We have a lot of news in this game!!!

Check out some of them!:

Build Lands: Game mode in which you will discover and build 20 lands, one cuter than the other. With each level you pass, a new block will be added to your ‘’inventory’’ so that you can use it to create your island.

Land Editor: it's where you can use your imagination and creativity to assemble the island of your dreams.

Workshop: a place where you will find not only your island but the islands of your friends and people in the community, where you can evaluate them and choose any island you want to have fun assembling.

Themed Islands: New types of blocks are on the way to spark your imagination even more.

Much more news to come...

Once again we would like to count on the support of the community to make this game a success, for that we count on your feedback and suggestions!

To facilitate communication beyond the forum here on Steam we are happy to present our official discord, there you can share all your ideas and feedback about the new game and you will know in advance all the news.

Don't forget to follow us on the studio's Steam page, so you'll be aware of new games and news from the studio.

We hope you have a lot of fun with the game, it is being made with love!!!

Don't forget to tell us what you think!!!

Thank you one more time!!!