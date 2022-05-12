6.1.0 - General Updates

I've been extremely busy outside of development, so this is a small one.

I apologize for the delay in continuing the Orc War story. I've been slowly chipping away at it ever since we arrived at the current endpoint in Port Reception, it's just taking me a great deal of time to test the interactivity of events and re-test things I've needed to go over for months now. From start to current point in game, it takes me 12 hours to speedrun everything while testing along the way.

Realistically speaking, but without promising anything, I hope to have the Orc War story finished with a conclusion to Cross of Auria as a game as a whole by the end of 2022. Every time I boot up the engine, I get both encouraged and discouraged at the same time. It's been a fantastic pet project that I wish I could keep going forever, but I just can't justify the dev time while getting a $100 payout once a year. Knowing what I know now, I would never release another live service project without a full team - at least not in this way.

My goals for development have shifted slightly in that I'm really looking at wrapping the story up and then adding some post-game level things, and then starting a new project altogether. Originally, I wanted to do a handful of written guides and 6 "Battle Series" DLCs, some paid some free, but I'm basically looking at a wrap up being the better way to go now instead. I don't know, only time will tell.

Special Notes About This Update:

If you have a save in a zone that became timelost before today, you will need a new save file. Previous versions of the game are no longer available in the Betas tab.

6.1.0 [Build #139, Release Date: May 11, 2022]

New:

Phoenix Ash Hunter in Port Reception will now let players turn in Green Insect items in increments of 5 in exchange for 100 EXP per turn in after the "Phoenix Ash: Supply I" quest has been completed.

Fixes:

A checkpoint in Lvell during the Orc War will remove the alternate outfit versions of Miles and Riley to replace them with their original forms. Compensation is given at this trigger in the form of 10k EXP to those characters and 5x Huge EXP Tokens.

Removed two level-marked An'ura from the Encampment area.

Added an additional bridge to the Encampment area for players who already completed the bridge event before the multi-map version of Den An'ura was removed.

Updates & Changes:

File size reduction: Some unused images have been removed from the game files.

Memoria is now closed. Instead of learning the abilities tied to level ups, the Electrogenic class is now available to Ruby once E Warrior is level 30. This class shares parameters and equipment with E Warrior, but instead has 5 accessory slots. The level 1 parameters are equal to E Warrior at level 20 with a medium growth rate. Stats are slightly enhanced over E-Warrior at level 99. Electrogenic learns its final skill Emblem of the Night at level 62.

Changed the dialogue after the battle which removes Mend.

Mend is no longer learned via level-up. Instead, it is learned upon gaining control over Ruby and Alex respectively.

Cleave+ battle no longer has a trigger for outfit #2 Riley. Players who reverted Riley but were unable to access the battle can now do so.

Notes: