Steam Workshop Integration!!

Update 1.6 – Beta Branch
We now have the ability to create maps within the level editor and upload them to the steam workshop.
You can then subscribe to others maps, or your own, and play them from the 'Custom Levels' section of the main menu.
This version will stay in the beta branch for a few days just to make sure there are no game breaking bugs.
- New – Added workshop integration! You can now upload your maps to the workshop and download and play maps from others by subscribing to them in the workshop.
- Update – Made it so you can’t double place any units within the editor. This will stop people from messing up a save file. I will make it easier to sandbox later down the road.
- Update – Removed the ability to run the AI in the level editor by pressing ‘j’. Trying to streamline the level editing and workshop uploading process. (Will make this a button later that will save the map and reset)
- Fixed – A bug where swarm mothers could spawn swarmers over the population cap.
- Fixed - More grammar cleanup in both tutorial and intro sequence.
- Fixed – A very rare bug that causes the evolution chamber to not work.
- Fixed - A bug where you could destroy all the human buildings in some maps and cause the win condition to activate without killing all humans.
Changed depots in beta branch