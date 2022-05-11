Update - Introducing colorblind options

Share · View all patches · Build 8722110 · Last edited 11 May 2022 – 23:52:10 UTC by Wendy

Hi, thanks for playing the game and for your support!

To improve the game accessibility, we implemented colorblind options. I was a feature requested by the community.

We are using the Colorblind component, which applies a filter for different types of colorblindness, provided by SOHNE.

It can be found here: github - Copyright 2020 SOHNE

Thanks for that amazing solution!

There are also some small bug fixes.

We hope you enjoy it.

If you are colorblind, let us know in the Community forum if the implementation was helpful. Your feedback is welcome.

Keep playing and writing in the diary!

Best regards.