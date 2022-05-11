Sanctum Breach: Rebirth Bug Patch V0.0.8

Thanks for the continued support and reporting of bugs, please don't forget to leave a review if you are enjoying the game. It really does make a huge difference as an indie solo dev :)

Gold placed in Stash now saves correctly.

Fixed a niche bug that caused items to still unequip during zones transition.

Fixed a duplication bug when buying back Uniques from Vendor using left click.

Fixed a duplication bug when trying to sell items back to the vendor that you have already bought back from the buyback tab.

Fixed a duplication bug when selling consumables and materials and then trying to buy them back.

Fixed a bug when swapping back to vendor from buyback the amount of items in a stack (life potions for example) would be reduced to 1.

Fixed a bug that caused Vendor sale prices to be too low.

Fixed a bug with buying/selling stacks of items and using the buyback feature.

Found a better way to fix the dead enemy collision issue - enemies now play death animations again!

Fixed a stat stacking bug with Item Quantity, Magic Find and Gold Find.

Fixed a bug with Item Quantity not increasing the chance of finding items in the bonus loot pool.

Fixed a bug with "Force" not applying correctly on Vorpal Throw.

Fixed a bug that caused the Item Quality corner flag to not display on highlighted Vendor items.

Attempted to fix Domum Scroll bug again - struggling to replicate, so please report it if it continues!

Started working on the Endgame content patch!