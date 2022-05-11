Midweek Patch

Hi again folks,

The last patch apparently did its job! Some of the most common bugs that TaleSpire was logging to the server have gone away. This exposed the next set of common bugs, some of which are definitely more tricksy.

This patch does fix a couple of things, but its main job is to add extra logs to help us solve those bugs that are putting up a fight.

This patch fixes:

Some bugs which allowed placing assets outside the current bounds of the board

The case where tiles and props were not rendering during disconnections

Until next time,

Have fun!

BUILD-ID: 8721790 - Download Size: 15.7 MB