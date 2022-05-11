 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

TaleSpire update for 11 May 2022

Midweek Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8721790 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi again folks,

The last patch apparently did its job! Some of the most common bugs that TaleSpire was logging to the server have gone away. This exposed the next set of common bugs, some of which are definitely more tricksy.

This patch does fix a couple of things, but its main job is to add extra logs to help us solve those bugs that are putting up a fight.

This patch fixes:

  • Some bugs which allowed placing assets outside the current bounds of the board
  • The case where tiles and props were not rendering during disconnections

Until next time,
Have fun!

BUILD-ID: 8721790 - Download Size: 15.7 MB

Changed files in this update

TaleSpire Depot Depot 720622
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.