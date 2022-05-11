Version 0.3.5a

Share · View all patches · Build 8721732 · Last edited 11 May 2022 – 22:59:07 UTC by Wendy

WEAPON INFO VISIBILITY

Weapon info now has three visibility modes:

Full info

Basic info

Icon only

New action: Toggle Weapon Info

Allows you to change the visibility mode.

Default keyboard binding: T

Default gamepad binding:

You can also click your weapon info to change the visibility.

New advanced options: Weapon Info Visibility

Weapon info can now be minimized automatically.

For desktop, the options are disabled by default.

Options include:

Enemy Checking (Left Side of Screen / Whole Screen)

Minimize When Attacking

Minimize When Jumping

Minimize When Using Shield

Minimized Mode (Icon Only / Basic Info)

Maximize After Combat

The new options apply to single-player and online co-op games.

Couch co-op games hide weapon info more aggressively, and info is often hidden rather than minimized. Still, the "Toggle Weapon Info" action lets you switch between full info and basic info.

OTHER FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS

Gamepads:

When using the Weapon Selector, you can now press or to navigate your weapons.

UI:

Menu items with long titles now fade on the side, rather than being truncated with "...".

Prompts for "Skip cutscene?" have been made smaller.

Other: