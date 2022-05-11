PROLOGUE 1.15 - MAJOR UPDATE - New enemies, dynamic fights DIGITAL DRAGONS 2022

One year since the last code update of the Prologue, so here's a big one!
PROLOGUE 1.15 (May 11th 2022)
- BIG update! This includes all the improvements and changes performed over the last year.
- Overall the adventure content is the same but the fights have been largely improved.
- In particular this includes:
- New enemies: generic rats (3 types) and tribot cops
- New "quick fight" mode on the main menu, which also allows to play Graff!
- New option to defeat the Chapter 1 "boss character"
- More dynamic fights gameplay
- Improved moveset and controls
- Improved animations
BROK will participate to Digital Dragons 2022 online, starting tomorrow!
Please note: I intended to make this update for the next Steam event but I was informed BROK was selected for Digital Dragons on short notice and I've decided I should update the demo.
I'm aware some rare bugs can happen, especially with the new "quick fights" mode. As soon as I can reproduce them, I'll fix them.
Also no fanarts update yet, sorry, I'll save this for later!
Changed files in this update