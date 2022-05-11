PROLOGUE 1.15 - MAJOR UPDATE - New enemies, dynamic fights DIGITAL DRAGONS 2022

One year since the last code update of the Prologue, so here's a big one!

PROLOGUE 1.15 (May 11th 2022)

BIG update! This includes all the improvements and changes performed over the last year.

Overall the adventure content is the same but the fights have been largely improved.

In particular this includes:

New enemies: generic rats (3 types) and tribot cops

New "quick fight" mode on the main menu, which also allows to play Graff!

New option to defeat the Chapter 1 "boss character"

More dynamic fights gameplay

Improved moveset and controls

Improved animations

BROK will participate to Digital Dragons 2022 online, starting tomorrow!

Please note: I intended to make this update for the next Steam event but I was informed BROK was selected for Digital Dragons on short notice and I've decided I should update the demo.

I'm aware some rare bugs can happen, especially with the new "quick fights" mode. As soon as I can reproduce them, I'll fix them.

Also no fanarts update yet, sorry, I'll save this for later!