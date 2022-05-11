 Skip to content

BROK the InvestiGator - Prologue update for 11 May 2022

PROLOGUE 1.15 - MAJOR UPDATE - New enemies, dynamic fights DIGITAL DRAGONS 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

One year since the last code update of the Prologue, so here's a big one!

PROLOGUE 1.15 (May 11th 2022)

  • BIG update! This includes all the improvements and changes performed over the last year.
  • Overall the adventure content is the same but the fights have been largely improved.
  • In particular this includes:
  • New enemies: generic rats (3 types) and tribot cops
  • New "quick fight" mode on the main menu, which also allows to play Graff!
  • New option to defeat the Chapter 1 "boss character"
  • More dynamic fights gameplay
  • Improved moveset and controls
  • Improved animations

BROK will participate to Digital Dragons 2022 online, starting tomorrow!

Please note: I intended to make this update for the next Steam event but I was informed BROK was selected for Digital Dragons on short notice and I've decided I should update the demo.
I'm aware some rare bugs can happen, especially with the new "quick fights" mode. As soon as I can reproduce them, I'll fix them.

Also no fanarts update yet, sorry, I'll save this for later!

Changed files in this update

BROK demo Windows Depot 1318791
