Release Notes

We've just launched a free update to "Welcome Island," the main menu area where you start the game. Come enjoy a driving range mini game, an expansive putting practice area with the ability to pick up and even throw your ball, a raft ride, pool lounge, additional vacation-themed avatar hats, and several more quality of life features like the ability to mute individual players and settings in the main menu. Come check it out!

NEW FEATURES:

Redesign of starting area

Driving Range

Putting Practice Green w/Numbered Flags

New Avatar Items

You can now pick up the ball and throw it

Raft ride tour

New Mute Player Option

Game Settings and wrist watch feature now available at starting area

General bug fixes and performance improvements

Patch Update

Players flying around the driving range now have targets on them.

New loading icon

Fixes for a few states that would cause the ball to shoot up in unexpected directions

Performance updates!

Fix for UI on foxhunts not showing the correct count on the courses initial load.

Fixed several areas that would cause the ball to get stuck in a invalid state.

Blocked off a few areas where you could get the ball in the hole from underneath the geo.

Plus more bug fixes and under the hood tweaks!