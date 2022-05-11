10 Minutes Till Dawn Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8721435 · Last edited 11 May 2022 – 20:06:38 UTC by Wendy

10 Minutes Till Dawn is out now! This is a free, content-limited version of 20 Minutes Till Dawn.

For those of you who have already had a chance to check out 10 Minutes Till Dawn through either itch.io or the demo that was up for the "Going Rogue" Festival, there is an extensive list of changes in this official release.

Also, at the bottom of this post, I'll detail what's to come for the full version, 20 Minutes Till Dawn.

Changes from the Demo

New Frost Magic Upgrades!

Turn eldritch monster into ice cubes!



Features

Added some trees, to spice up the plain environment.

UI now show unlock paths for upgrades

Toned down the level-up strobing light animation.

Added an options menu.

Added a pause feature.

Visually increased the size of the eye monster's projectile for better visibility. The actual hitbox is unchanged.

Enemy death effect color changed to be less noisy.

Added an ammo counter next to your cursor.

Fixes

Fixed bug that caused Fire Starter to not work.

Fixed bug that caused Boomer enemy's explosion to deal 2 damage to the player instead of 1.

Fixed bug that caused Fusillade to give more projectiles than it was suppose to.

Balance

[Buff] Revolver: Base Fire Rate increased from 3.3 shots per second to 4 shots per second. Reload time changed from 1 second to 0.8 second.

[Buff] Shotgun: Damage increased from 8 to 12. Projectiles lowered from 5 to 4. Reload time changed from 1.2 seconds to 1 second (overall dps buff)

[Buff] Flame Cannon: Fire Rate increased from 2 shots per second to 2.5 shots per second.

[Nerf] Crossbow: Base Damage lowered from 21 to 20. Base Fire Rate lowered from 6.6 shots per second to 4 shots per second (this only matters if you increase ammo above 1).

[Buff] Tome of Summoning: Reload Rate changed from -95% ot -50%.

[Buff] Quick Hands: Reload Rate increased from 15% to 20%.

[Buff] Power Shot: Bullet Damage increased from 20% to 25%.

[Buff] Electro Mastery: Added new effect - increase the area of effect of Lightning Strikes by 75%

[Change] Energetic Friends: Changed from Summon Damage +50% to Summon Attack Speed +50%.

[Change] Swapped the effects and icons of Pyro Mage and Fire Starter (Pyro Mage appears earlier in the upgrade pool).

[Nerf] Splinter: Lowered projectiles shot on enemy kill from 5 bullets to 3 bullets. Splinter damage increased from 10% to 15%.

Localization

Chinese(Simplified) added

Plans for 20 Minutes Till Dawn

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1966900/20_Minutes_Till_Dawn/

More Upgrades!

More unique upgrades are in the works! In addition to new normal upgrades, there will also be Synergy Upgrades which will require you to have a specific combination of upgrades to unlock. For example:

Frostfire

Requires "Intense Burn" and "Frostbite"

When you inflict Freeze, also inflict Burn for 6 damage per second.

More Characters And Weapons!

3 more characters and 3 more weapons are planned for the full version! All with unique playstyles and build possibilities!

More Game Modes!

I've heard from players how much they love the short 10 minute format, so I'm planning it as a game mode in the full release.

Of course there will be the standard 20 minute format as well. This will feature multiple levels of difficulty for players to test their skills.