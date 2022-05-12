 Skip to content

Blaston update for 12 May 2022

Blaston Patch 1.17 - Bug Fixes & Balancing

Build 8721298 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, it seems like we didn’t manage to stamp out all issues with the last patch - so we’re releasing another one! Make sure to restart and update the game to get the latest fixes that we added to Blaston.

Bug Fixes:
Fixed several instances where the game would log projectiles unnecessarily causing frame drops in the game during matches.
Adjusted the grab range for Luma to avoid instances where you couldn’t grab it again after picking it up.

Weapon Updates:
Majestic: Speed decreased from 1.3 to 0.8
Quicksilver: 5 - 20% boost added for weapons individually when used with the Quicksilver.

