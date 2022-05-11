Hot Fix: Why We Need UX Research

Share · View all patches · Build 8720874 · Last edited 11 May 2022 – 18:19:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Today, we're going to talk about one of the most valuable World of Warships resources—user experience.

How does our development team collect and process information, and why do we need to analyze player reactions? You will learn how we draw up questionnaires, what eye-tracking analysis says about user experience, and what details have appeared in the game thanks to UX research.

Nadezhda Ivanova, World of Warships UX Research Team Lead, and Anna Astafeva, UX researcher, share their professional secrets in the new Hot Fix episode.

Did you enjoy the video? Subscribe to our channel to stay tuned for new episodes!

[[i][/i] Subscribe to the channel](https://www.youtube.com/user/worldofwarshipscom?sub_confirmation=1 style=button)