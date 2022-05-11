 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

World of Warships update for 11 May 2022

Hot Fix: Why We Need UX Research

Share · View all patches · Build 8720874 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.


Today, we're going to talk about one of the most valuable World of Warships resources—user experience.

How does our development team collect and process information, and why do we need to analyze player reactions? You will learn how we draw up questionnaires, what eye-tracking analysis says about user experience, and what details have appeared in the game thanks to UX research.

Nadezhda Ivanova, World of Warships UX Research Team Lead, and Anna Astafeva, UX researcher, share their professional secrets in the new Hot Fix episode.

Did you enjoy the video? Subscribe to our channel to stay tuned for new episodes!

[[i][/i] Subscribe to the channel](https://www.youtube.com/user/worldofwarshipscom?sub_confirmation=1 style=button)

Changed depots in prerelease_test branch

View more data in app history for build 8720874
World of Warships Content Depot 552991
World of Warships Client Depot 552993
World of Warships Localizations Depot 552994
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.