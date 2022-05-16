 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Cell to Singularity - Evolution Never Ends update for 16 May 2022

Patch 12.5: The James Webb Telescope Exploration is Returning!

Share · View all patches · Build 8720810 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Universe Architects,

One journey to the stars wasn't enough! Join our team as we prepare for a returning Exploration about the making of the James Webb Space Telescope.

The James Webb Telescope Exploration, which first launched on February 26th, will be back and better than ever!

While most Exploration features will be unchanged from the original, there are a few new enhancements to look forward to:

  • Gameplay tweaks to make traversing through the Exploration tree fairer and more fun!
  • Catch a Quantum Charge with a fun, new look!
  • Missed your chance at a JWST badge (or three)? You're in luck!

In the coming week, our team is focused on polishing the finishing touches before countdown day. So keep an eye out for simulation updates and an official Exploration announcement by next week!

We hope you're ready to travel to the deep depths of space with us one more time.
Strap in- it's going to be out of this world.

Stay cellular!
~Lunch

Changed files in this update

Cell to Singularity - Evolution Never Ends Content Depot 977401
  • Loading history…
Cell to Singularity - Evolution Never Ends Depot MACOS Depot 977402
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.