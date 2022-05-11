 Skip to content

Crush Crush update for 11 May 2022

Outfit Bundles! Get Yer Outfit Bundles!

Share · View all patches · Build 8720551 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hey Panda Peeps!

We’ve got some good news for all the fashion-lovers and money-savers out there: Outfit Bundles are now available in the Store! That means you can spend less while getting more goodies for your gals.

Want to dress your waifus up in school uniforms? Holiday costumes? What about swimsuits or even wedding dresses? We’ve got you (and the ladies) covered! When you purchase a themed Outfit Bundle, you unlock that look for ALL the core girls - for way less than buying the Outfits individually!

Go ahead, shop 'til you drop!

We love you SO hard,

The Pandas

Changed files in this update

Crush Crush Content Depot 459821
  • Loading history…
Crush Crush Mac Depot 459822
  • Loading history…
Crush Crush Linux Depot 459823
  • Loading history…
