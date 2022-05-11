Outfit Bundles! Get Yer Outfit Bundles!



Hey Panda Peeps!

We’ve got some good news for all the fashion-lovers and money-savers out there: Outfit Bundles are now available in the Store! That means you can spend less while getting more goodies for your gals.

Want to dress your waifus up in school uniforms? Holiday costumes? What about swimsuits or even wedding dresses? We’ve got you (and the ladies) covered! When you purchase a themed Outfit Bundle, you unlock that look for ALL the core girls - for way less than buying the Outfits individually!

Go ahead, shop 'til you drop!

We love you SO hard,

The Pandas