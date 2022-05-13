 Skip to content

Between Two Stars update for 13 May 2022

New Features Friday: Login with Steam & Probe Results

New Features Friday: Login with Steam & Probe Results

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Login with Steam

Login with Steam. It's probably one of the biggest complaints I've had so far, and it's a fair one. The login system is confusing and difficult and relies of a OTP authentication method.

This game was originally designed without sale on Steam in mind and so integrating with Steam was slightly more difficult than planned. However, we're now fully integrated!

Probe Results

We now show probe results independently of the main inventory. This means you can now see the result of what the probe harvests.

Further Crew Updates

We've introduced additional updates to how ship stats are now shown. This should make it easier to see the positive (or negative) impact a crew is having on your ship.

We've also fixed a bug with the crew system where crew backgrounds were not showing up correctly - along with other minor bug and behaviour fixes.

