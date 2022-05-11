Faction Event Notes: Battle Ready - 2022-05-19

Share · View all patches · Build 8720321 · Last edited 11 May 2022 – 16:46:04 UTC by Wendy

Starfleet Academy is reevaluating its physical education curriculum and trying to select one combat art all cadets must train in. As cadets from new worlds have continued to enroll, the pool of possible arts has continued to expand. During this reevaluation period, a group of cadets get in a fight with a group of Cardassians while on an excursion and concern begins to spread regarding the caliber of future Starfleet personnel. As an esteemed Academy alumni, you are asked to help mold the future of Starfleet, in curriculum and character!

Event Name: Battle Ready

Event Type: Faction (shuttle missions)

Event Start: Thursday, 05/19 at noon ET (16:00 UTC)

Event Finish: Monday, 05/23 at noon ET (16:00 UTC)

Squadrons: Y

Crew Sharing: Y

Faction Winner Bonus: Y

Community Rewards: N

Event Crew: Mok’Bara Worf 5 (New), Mok’Bara Sito Jaxa 4 (New), and Anbo-jyutsu Riker 4* (Existing).

Ranked reward 5 crew: Orbital Skydiving Torres 5 (New) - this crew will be featured event crew in the event starting on 05/26.

Bonus crew

• high bonus: event crew

• small bonus: variants of Worf, W. Riker, and crew with the Duelist trait.

Event Faction

Klingon Empire, Augment, Hirogen

