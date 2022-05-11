 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Star Trek Timelines update for 11 May 2022

Faction Event Notes: Battle Ready - 2022-05-19

Share · View all patches · Build 8720321 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Starfleet Academy is reevaluating its physical education curriculum and trying to select one combat art all cadets must train in. As cadets from new worlds have continued to enroll, the pool of possible arts has continued to expand. During this reevaluation period, a group of cadets get in a fight with a group of Cardassians while on an excursion and concern begins to spread regarding the caliber of future Starfleet personnel. As an esteemed Academy alumni, you are asked to help mold the future of Starfleet, in curriculum and character!

Event Name: Battle Ready
Event Type: Faction (shuttle missions)
Event Start: Thursday, 05/19 at noon ET (16:00 UTC)
Event Finish: Monday, 05/23 at noon ET (16:00 UTC)

Squadrons: Y
Crew Sharing: Y
Faction Winner Bonus: Y
Community Rewards: N

Event Crew: Mok’Bara Worf 5 (New), Mok’Bara Sito Jaxa 4 (New), and Anbo-jyutsu Riker 4* (Existing).

Ranked reward 5 crew: Orbital Skydiving Torres 5 (New) - this crew will be featured event crew in the event starting on 05/26.

Bonus crew
• high bonus: event crew
• small bonus: variants of Worf, W. Riker, and crew with the Duelist trait.

Event Faction
Klingon Empire, Augment, Hirogen

Live long and prosper,

The STAR TREK TIMELINES Team

Changed depots in staging branch

View more data in app history for build 8720321
Star Trek Timelines 64-bit Windows Depot 600751
Star Trek Timelines 32-bit Windows Depot 600752
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.