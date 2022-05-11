1.6.3 Update

Item
- Room-turners, Odile Sceptor: Summoned allies have been changed to attack normal monsters before the boss.
- Boomerang: Fixed an issue where continuous shooting was not possible. Fixed an issue where you could not attack immediately even if you received a boomerang made of Scatter Bullets.
- Savage Axe: Fixed an issue where skill projectiles and melee attacks were applied at the same time.
- Twin Shortswords: Added Gold and Platinum versions.
- Changed the set effect of 'Predation'. (Add +25 Power)
Dungeon
- Some changes have been made to the room structure of Boss Rush and Dungeon.
Gameplay
- A check is performed every time you return to village to avoid missing item unlocks after defeating Kaminela.
Boss
- Asterios: Changed the spawn rate to 100%.
- Impulsive Jumper: Improved pattern visibility. Added delay to some of the patterns.
- Arsha (Boss Rush): Changed the pattern order.
UI
- Fixed an issue where inventory could be closed by clicking the close button while strengthening the anvil.
- Shop Reroll: Regardless of the “reload” key binding, reroll has been changed to be controlled with [R key] (keyboard) and [X button] (X-Input gamepad).
- Fixed a bug where the game would sometimes freeze when skipping credits after clearing [spoiler]Ericha.[/spoiler]
Changed files in this update