 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Dungreed update for 11 May 2022

1.6.3 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8720123 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Item

  • Room-turners, Odile Sceptor: Summoned allies have been changed to attack normal monsters before the boss.
  • Boomerang: Fixed an issue where continuous shooting was not possible. Fixed an issue where you could not attack immediately even if you received a boomerang made of Scatter Bullets.
  • Savage Axe: Fixed an issue where skill projectiles and melee attacks were applied at the same time.
  • Twin Shortswords: Added Gold and Platinum versions.
  • Changed the set effect of 'Predation'. (Add +25 Power)

Dungeon

  • Some changes have been made to the room structure of Boss Rush and Dungeon.

Gameplay

  • A check is performed every time you return to village to avoid missing item unlocks after defeating Kaminela.

Boss

  • Asterios: Changed the spawn rate to 100%.
  • Impulsive Jumper: Improved pattern visibility. Added delay to some of the patterns.
  • Arsha (Boss Rush): Changed the pattern order.

UI

  • Fixed an issue where inventory could be closed by clicking the close button while strengthening the anvil.
  • Shop Reroll: Regardless of the “reload” key binding, reroll has been changed to be controlled with [R key] (keyboard) and [X button] (X-Input gamepad).
  • Fixed a bug where the game would sometimes freeze when skipping credits after clearing [spoiler]Ericha.[/spoiler]

Changed files in this update

Dungreed Content Linux Depot 753424
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.